The 2023 Subaru WRX Grows Up

Since its launch in Japan in 1992, the WRX (World Rally Experimental) has taken the world by storm. The WRX was Subaru’s weapon to take on World Rally competition. The WRX took three consecutive manufacturer’s championships. It was the first Japanese automobile company to do this. It also took class wins in the 24-hour Nurburgring race.

In Australia, the WRX dominated the Australian Rally Championship (ARC) with ten consecutive driver’s championships and seven manufacturers’ championship crowns. It only came to an end when Subaru withdrew from the championship undefeated in 2005. In 2016, the WRX came back and took another championship. The Subaru World Rally Team competed at the highest level until their withdrawal in 2008. But other groups have been kicking ass continuously through the years.