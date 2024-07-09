Car Profile: Porsche GT3 RS

When Porsche first unveiled the 911, we lived in steady but gently progressive times. The 1960s was a turning point in many ways. Nearly everything was changing, and cars were becoming an exciting way for middle-class enthusiasts to express their desire for both performance and style. Manufacturers were embracing new technologies, materials advances, and buyers appreciated these latest features integrated into their vehicles. The 911 met that niche so well, it created a unique partnership with emerging generations of engineers, designers, and buyers eager to advance the 911 to astonishing levels of performance and design excellence.

Over the past seven decades, the Porsche 911 has continued to engage legions of performance enthusiasts with ground-breaking technology and superlative design.