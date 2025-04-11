Ten Tenths Motor Club’s Grand Opening

Ten Tenths Motor Club Officially Opened on Saturday, April 5th with The Heritage Invitational. Selected from a world-class assemblage of more than 70 rare and historic automobiles, Bruce Meyer’s 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 won top honors at Ten Tenths Motor Club as the Chairman’s Choice Sport recipient alongside Fredrick Fischer’s 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France, which earned the Chairman’s Choice d’Elegance award at the Heritage Invitational.

Grand Opening

The Heritage Invitational served as the grand opening of the newly constructed Ten Tenths Motor Club, a 100-acre complex featuring a multi-circuit road course and 20,000-square-foot clubhouse. Located outside of Charlotte Motor Speedway and developed by partners Marcus Smith and Rick Hendrick, the new automotive resort is designed to attract car enthusiasts and manufacturers from all around the world.

Porsche & Ferrari On Top

With both the 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 and 1957 250 GT Tour de France taking victory laps around the new Alex Wurz-designed circuit at Ten Tenths Motor Club, the awards capped off three days of celebrations around the history, artistry and innovation of the automobile.

The concours winners were picked from an assortment of world-class vehicles representing nine extraordinary classes at the third annual Heritage Invitational. Meyer, who cofounded the Petersen Automotive Museum in 1994, talked about the historic significance of his prized Porsche. “This has been, really a religious experience,” Meyer told Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith after receiving the award. “It’s been a special day for me, but it’s so great to see what you have created here. This is Ten Tenths – maybe 11 tenths. This car really walked the walk. It won Le Mans in 1979. It’s restored by Bruce Canepa at his shop. We’ve taken it to various track days. We’ve shown it around the world, and it’s worthy of that. I can take no credit for what it’s done; I’m just a custodian.”

The 1957 Ferrari 250 also earned top honors as the Heritage Invitational Chairman’s Choice award. Fredrick Fischer fielded the spectacular Ferrari. The Ferrari was previously owned by driver Francois Picard, who raced it in numerous events, including: the 1957 Tour de France, where he and Maurice Trintignant took second place; the 1958 Buenos Aires 1000 km; 1958 Clermont Ferrand, Coupe de Vitesse; and the 1958 Auvergne 3hrs. Purchased in 1970 by Fischer’s father, the car was casually driven until 1973, when it was placed in storage.

“It came into the United States in 1971, when I was about to start my senior year in high school,” Fischer said. “It wasn’t in this sort of condition back then; it was a driver. I went away to college the next year and there was some discussion about having some restoration work done on it. But that drew out about 12 years. We started the restoration in 2006. We finished in 2012 and have been having fun with it ever since.”

Porsches Galore

Ten Tenths Motor Club also hosted a collection of some of the most rare and sought-after cars in the world with a remarkable Porsche class that showcased the evolution of one of the world’s most iconic sports car brands over eight decades. Curated by Rory Ingram, this exclusive collection offered attendees a unique opportunity to journey through Porsche’s storied racing history. Included in the display were the Porsche 917, the Le Mans-Winning 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3, the 1984 Porsche 962 Löwenbräu Special, and the Penske Porsche Motorsport 963.

Alongside the extraordinary assemblage of vehicles, the Heritage Invitational welcomed some of the most influential figures in Porsche’s history. Esteemed guests highlighting the legacy of Porsche included Alwin Springer, Bruce Meyer, Bill Warner and Rory Ingram, each of whom have made significant contributions to the Porsche legacy.

In addition to venerating Porsche cars and the legends that helped create its legacy, other revolutionary automobiles representing the latest in technology, innovation and cutting-edge design were also on display at Ten Tenths Motor Club, including a Mercedes- AMG ONE, Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, all from the esteemed collection of Rick Hendrick.

Memberships

With an unmatched lineup of remarkable cars displayed alongside many of the automotive legends that shaped them, the Heritage Invitational at Ten Tenths Motor Club is a place to celebrate the automotive spirit.

Above content © 2025 Ten Tenths Motor Club, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee