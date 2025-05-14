A Rolling Museum on the Move: 2025 Copperstate 1000 Recap

Photography by Howard Koby.

Celebrating Classic Motoring with Purpose

“It’s not about competition—it’s about the experience,” said Copperstate Chairman Scott McPherson. From April 5–9, 2025, more than 85 carefully selected pre-1973 automobiles embarked on the annual Copperstate 1000, a four-day vintage rally that continues to set the gold standard for scenic driving events in North America.

Now in its 35th year, the Copperstate 1000 is organized by the Men’s Arts Council, a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting the Phoenix Art Museum. In addition to raising funds for the arts, the rally also benefits the 10-90 Copperstate Foundation, which provides emergency assistance to families of Arizona’s injured or fallen law enforcement officers. The event blends philanthropic purpose with a passion for driving, drawing a dedicated following of collectors and enthusiasts from around the world.

A Route as Stunning as the Cars

This year’s rally charted a northern course through Arizona and into Utah, with stops in Flagstaff, Sedona, and the majestic geological amphitheater of Zion National Park. Drivers navigated dramatic terrain changes—from cactus-dotted desert valleys to the snow-lined shoulders of the San Francisco Peaks—while following a curated, Mille Miglia-style format that emphasized relaxed, spirited driving over outright speed.

Along the way, the desert heat gave way to crisp alpine air, and winding canyon roads opened into sweeping plateaus. “You can’t ask for a better backdrop,” one participant remarked as they stood beside their silver 1963 Aston Martin DB5, parked at a lookout with panoramic views of the red rock cliffs near Oak Creek Canyon.

Mechanical Art on the Move

The Copperstate doesn’t just draw a crowd—it draws icons. This year’s field included an exquisite mix of competition and touring machines: early Porsche 911s and 356s, Jaguar E-Types, Mercedes-Benz 300SLs, and even a Maserati 3500 GT. Whether meticulously restored or preserved with original patina, each entry is required to be road-ready and driven—not trailered—throughout the 1,000-mile journey.

For many, that’s the appeal. These are cars meant to move, not sit behind velvet ropes. “There’s something magical about seeing a Ferrari 275 GTB4 in your rearview mirror on a mountain switchback,” said a driver of a Shelby Cobra 289. “This rally lets these machines breathe.”

Friendship, Tradition, and a Jaguar to Remember

The Copperstate is as much about the people as it is about the cars. Participants from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe return year after year, not just for the roads, but for the friendships. Evening banquets, roadside repairs, and shared stories over breakfast all become part of the rally’s culture—where gearheads, collectors, and first-time entrants bond through the common language of vintage motoring.

The rally concluded with an awards banquet held in high spirits. The 1955 Jaguar D-Type, one of the weekend’s most admired entrants, was honored with the Participant’s Choice Award—a fitting tribute to its legacy and allure. It was the car most attendees wished they could drive home themselves.

