The inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience Florida has officially crossed the finish line, bringing a breathtaking 1,000-mile journey through Florida to a grand and unforgettable conclusion. Over the past three days, 70 of the world’s most exquisite classic and modern cars competed across a route from Miami to Naples, Venice, Tampa, Cape Canaveral, and West Palm Beach, before culminating in a spectacular arrival along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

With thousands of spectators lining the streets and celebrating at every checkpoint, this historic first edition was far more than a race. It was a spectacle of passion, prestige, and motorsport heritage, blending competition, luxury, and culture in an event that brought the spirit of 1000 Miglia in the United States.

Biltmore Hotel

Starting on February 22 with a Training Day open to the public, enthusiasts and passionate participants alike gathered at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and Matheson Hammock Park & Marina to witness the extraordinary lineup of vehicles before the competition’s official start.

The Adventure Begins

From there, the race embarked the next day on an exhilarating three-day adventure, tracing a route through Florida’s most scenic and historic locations, such as Naples, Venice, Tampa, Cape Canaveral, West Palm Beach and a glamorous finale in Ocean Drive. As expected, Florida’s motorsport community embraced the event with unparalleled enthusiasm, transforming each checkpoint into a vibrant celebration of automotive culture and passion. Thousands of spectators gathered to witness the spectacle of legendary cars in motion, waving flags, capturing photos, and sharing their excitement as the convoy passed through some of Florida’s most scenic and culturally significant locations.

After three days of exhilarating competition, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida crowned its first-ever champions in the three distinguished categories:

1000 Miglia Original Winner: Jaguar XK 120 OTS -1953, crew Bruce Roch and Logan Roch

Classic Icons Winner: Jaguar XK150 S – 1959, crew Gabriel Hrib and Gabriel Hrib Jr.

Hypercar & Supercar Winner: Ferrari 488 Gts 2018 – Ferrari Club Italia, crew and Fabrizio Macario – Giovanna Di Costanzo

The winners of each category secured guaranteed entry into future 1000 Miglia events, with Coppa Florida and Coppa Classic champions earning a spot in the 2026 1000 Miglia in Italy, while the Coppa Hyper winner will compete in the 2026 1000 Miglia Experience Italia. Top finishers in Coppa Florida also received entries to the 2026 Florida edition. As part of their victory, each winner was also awarded an exclusive Chopard timepiece, symbolizing the timeless elegance of the race, and a Pacto racing helmet, celebrating the fusion of heritage and high-performance motorsport.

Award Ceremony

The grand finale of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida unfolded spectacularly with an elegant Award Ceremony held in the iconic ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. As the sun set on an unforgettable journey, participants, partners, and esteemed guests gathered in one of Florida’s most historic and prestigious venues to celebrate the completion of this remarkable first edition. In a fitting tribute to the event’s grandeur, the rolling masterpieces lined up in front of the majestic facade of the Biltmore, offering one final breathtaking display before the curtain fell on this extraordinary celebration.

A key highlight of the exclusive Award Ceremony at the Biltmore Hotel was the Poltrona Frau Best Interior Design Award, recognizing outstanding craftsmanship in automotive interiors. This special accolade, curated by a selected jury of design and automotive experts, was awarded to three standout vehicles, each representing excellence in their respective categories.

In the 1000 Miglia Originals Class, the 1937 Bugatti 57SC (Car No. 1), driven by John Rich with co-driver Kevin Berger, captivated the jury with its timeless elegance and meticulous restoration. In the Classic Icons Class, the 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 2 (Car No. 59), driven by Arpad Papp with co-driver Terra Sickler, stood out for its unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. Finally, in the Hypercars Class, the 2024 Ferrari SF90 Spider (Car No. 122), driven by Paul Fenn with co-driver Maria Fenn, impressed with its seamless fusion of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated Italian design. Each of these exceptional vehicles embodied the spirit of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, celebrating a perfect blend of heritage, innovation, and design excellence.

Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA

“This first edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks a milestone in the legacy of this iconic event, seamlessly blending the heritage of Italian motorsport with the dynamic energy of Florida. Over the past days, we have witnessed an extraordinary display of passion, competition, and camaraderie, with historic and modern automotive masterpieces traversing some of the state’s most breathtaking landscapes, embraced by an enthusiastic crowd at every stop. This journey has been about more than just the race—it has been a tribute to the timeless allure of classic motoring and the shared love for excellence that unites us across continents. As we close this inaugural chapter, we look ahead with great ambition, eager to build on this success and further cement the 1000 Miglia’s presence in the United States.” commented Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.

“70 cars in the race and an incredible public turnout: the first edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida hit the mark, delivering unforgettable emotions to both participants on the road and spectators along the route. Everywhere we went, we were met with warmth and enthusiasm. I will always remember the excitement in picturesque locations like Venice and the awe-inspiring atmosphere of Cape Canaveral. Throughout the journey, we experienced two distinct yet equally fascinating sides of this great country: the endless stretches of open roads and the iconic tourist and residential destinations that made our route so memorable. – Commented Aldo Bonomi, President of Automobile Club of Brescia – My deepest gratitude goes to the local organizers and, above all, to the crews who participated in this first edition in Florida. Their participation confirms the strong appeal of the 1000 Miglia format, even in new territories and markets. My hope is to see them soon in Italy, at the starting line of the legendary race in Brescia – the city of the 1000 Miglia – which, thanks to initiatives like the 1000 Miglia Experience USA Florida, continues to expand its global presence under the banner of the Red Arrow.”

Gaetano Dieni, Director of Marketing & Communication at EGA Worldwide and Partner at EGA Events USA

“Bringing the 1000 Miglia Experience to Florida for the first time has been an incredible journey, one that perfectly blends the heritage of this legendary race with the vibrancy of the Sunshine State. The passion and enthusiasm we have witnessed have been truly remarkable. This event is not just about competition; it’s about storytelling, culture, and creating lasting memories. The overwhelming response to this inaugural edition proves that the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida is here to stay, and we are already looking ahead to making future editions even more extraordinary.” Commented Gaetano Dieni, Director of Marketing & Communication at EGA Worldwide and Partner at EGA Events USA

This historic first edition is held under the patronage of esteemed institutions such as the Consulate General of Italy in Miami, the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), the Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI), and ACI Storico, reinforcing the deep cultural and automotive ties between Italy and the United States.

Partnerships

Leading the way as a Technical Partner is The Barn Miami, a renowned name in the world of classic and luxury automobiles. Adding further prestige, Chopard joins as the Official Timekeeper, bringing its long-standing tradition of precision and elegance to the race. The legal framework of the event is entrusted to EXP Legal, serving as the Official Legal Partner.

A distinguished lineup of brands also joins the Friends of 1000 Miglia category, contributing to the success of this milestone event. Among them, Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors, Poltrona Frau, BelGioioso, Commodore, The Motor Enclave, Fly Aerotaxi, MG Developer, ModaMiami, Sotheby’s, Pacto Helmets and Politecnico di Milano each bring their unique expertise and passion, enhancing the experience for participants and spectators alike.

The resounding success of the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks the beginning of a new legacy, forging a lasting connection between Italy’s storied automotive heritage and Florida’s vibrant motorsport culture. The enthusiasm from participants and spectators alike has set the stage for what promises to become a celebrated annual tradition. One that will continue to bring the thrill, elegance, and prestige of the 1000 Miglia to the Sunshine State for years to come.

Gallery

