2025 California Mille Flourishes

The California Mille, a 1,000-mile driving adventure through Northern California’s best roads, celebrated its 34th running from April 27th to May 1st. Entrants drove cars from the era of Italy’s original Mille Miglia road race, 1927-1957, while enjoying incredible scenic vistas, fantastic cuisine, local history, and car-loving camaraderie. This year’s featured class was Ferrari 250, which included participating cars, including the 250 GT LWB ‘Tour de France’, 250 GT Boano, and 250 PF Cabriolet Special.

Chopard returned to the California Mille as “Official Timekeeper” in 2025. Chopard timepieces have long been an important part of motorsport, keeping track of lap times and keeping pace during time trial events like the original Mille Miglia.

This year’s California Mille featured 80 cars and made its way through Northern California. The first day of the tour kicked off at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, before heading north through the Bay Area and on to Napa Valley wine country. Drivers enjoyed some of the best roads around the Santa Rosa region and along the coast before inland drives along Lake Berryessa and Clear Lake. The 5-day driving tour included 5-star luxury accommodations, exclusive collection tours, and fine dining each evening.

This year, the California Mille helped raise more than $85,000 for non-profit organizations, including the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund and CHP 11-99 Foundation. Included in the giving were the proceeds of a thrilling live charity auction of an exclusive painting commissioned from artist Brian Kesling, featuring the 2025 featured marque, the Ferrari 250.

For more details, visit CaliforniaMille.com and its Instagram feed, or click here for more photos.

Related Content

Above content © 2025 California Mille/Hagerty, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee