An extraordinary example of a Maserati 3500GT will be displayed under the spotlight at Rétromobile 2025. Coachbuilder Touring Superleggera restored the Italian classic with the support of the Maserati Classiche department, which provides Restoration Certification and its Certificate of Authenticity.

The Maserati 3500GT on display at the French show is a particular 1959 example originally intended for the California market and with an extraordinary heritage, having been owned by the Dodge family for decades. The car has now been finely restored in a true tribute to the Italian spirit. This unique model comes complete with all original functional components, and the proven historical continuity of the vehicle has been carefully maintained, ensuring unique and authentic identification. Fully restored in the Touring Superleggera workshop, this iconic grand tourer was meticulously restored to its original splendor by the celebrated Milan coachbuilder, with technical and documentary support from Maserati Classiche.

The Restoration Assistance Service checked and validated every vehicle component, including the chassis, the engine and its compartment and the transmission, and also ascertained the condition of the suspension, brakes, wheels and tires. The bodywork, interior and exterior, and colors and materials were inspected and authenticated, as were the electrical system and all the accessories. The exceptional craftsmanship and value embedded in Touring Superleggera’s restoration services were acknowledged at the same time. At the end of this journey, the 3500GT was awarded the Certification of Authenticity by Maserati Classiche after undergoing more than 300 technical verifications against the Historical Archives to ensure its conformity with the original drawings.

Maserati Classiche

Through the Maserati Classiche program, the House of the Trident’s department protects and promotes the preservation and originality of its automotive heritage with an exclusive service dedicated to the brand’s customers and collectors, including a Certification of Authenticity process. A committee of experts guarantees the Certification process and involves Maserati cars more than 20 years old, as well as special series, including those of the recent past such as the MC12 or the Quattroporte limited series. Also included in the program is the ability to service the car, plus an “on-demand” Car Detailing service completed in-house.

Working alongside collectors and customers, the program provides a service to support the preservation of cars and the restoration of every detail to conform to the original. A dedicated service plan enables owners of Classic, Young-timer and Special cars to be taken care of in various maintenance or restoration operations. Maserati Classiche’s primary tasks also include making replacement parts that are no longer available on the market, following the directions of the original drawings, using the best technologies available today, and improving the reliability and functionality of parts without altering their appearance.

Maserati 3500GT (1957/1964)

The Maserati 3500GT represents an important model for the House of the Trident, as it was the first road car to be produced on a large scale. The creativity of Carrozzeria Touring gave rise to the elegant shapes of the body, made of aluminum and connected to a tubular frame (Superleggera patent). Low and smooth car body, simple front end, chrome bumper, and aluminum construction with Superleggera technology, which limited the weight to 1,300 kg, represent the characteristics for the perfect definition of Italian-style gran turismo.

The six-cylinder engine was derived from the 1956 350S race car and featured excellent torque delivery at low engine speed. In 1961, the triple Weber carburetors were replaced by the Lucas fuel-injected system, boosting power to 235 CV (3500GTI). ZF manufactured the four-speed gearbox (five from 1960), whereas other components were sourced from the best suppliers. Front brake discs were made available as an option starting in 1959. In the same year, the coupé was joined by a spider version, built to a design by Giovanni Michelotti.

Salon Rétromobile 2025

Rounding off Maserati’s participation in Rétromobile 2025, in addition to the Maserati 3500GT on the Touring Superleggera coachbuilder’s stand (Stand K-068, Pavilion 1), space has been made for three highly prestigious Trident cars on the Maserati Schumacher Paris dealer’s stand (Stand B062, Pavilion 2): the glorious MC12 Corsa Blu Victory, the new GT2 Stradale and an exclusive MC20 Cielo Blu Victory.

Rétromobile, the world’s leading international classic car show, is taking place from 4-9 February 2025, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition spaces in Paris.

Above content © 2025 Maserati SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee