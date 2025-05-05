Car Shows & Festivals

From Stockholm to Salisbury: “Swede Speed” takes over Lime Rock Park

Avatar photoZach Katz

Sports Car Digest had the opportunity to visit the scenic Lime Rock Park once again, this time for FCP Euro’s morning motoring meet, “Swede Speed”. Focused on Volvo and Saab, the event bolstered models large and small, and common and not-so-common, most of which were in one piece. Both manufacturers are known for their cult-like followings behind their brand, and this past weekend was a perfect example of enthusiast loyalty to Swedish Royalty.

Avatar photo
Zach Katz
Zach Katz is a dedicated photographer and budding videographer based in Salisbury, CT. Currently a student at Salisbury School, Zach has honed his photography skills over the past three years and recently expanded his creative repertoire to include videography. Specializing in automotive and motorsport photography, his passion for capturing moments and telling stories through visuals has led him to an internship at Lime Rock Park, where he gained valuable industry experience. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to his craft, Zach continues to explore and develop his artistic talents.
