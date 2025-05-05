From Stockholm to Salisbury: “Swede Speed” takes over Lime Rock Park

Sports Car Digest had the opportunity to visit the scenic Lime Rock Park once again, this time for FCP Euro’s morning motoring meet, “Swede Speed”. Focused on Volvo and Saab, the event bolstered models large and small, and common and not-so-common, most of which were in one piece. Both manufacturers are known for their cult-like followings behind their brand, and this past weekend was a perfect example of enthusiast loyalty to Swedish Royalty.