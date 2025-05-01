2025 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance: Mercedes on Top!

From April 25 – 27, 2025, automotive enthusiasts from across the globe gathered in La Jolla, CA for a 3-day celebration of car culture and coastal luxury. And of course, Sports Car Digest was on the ground! The 19th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance , presented by LPL Financial, concluded its most dazzling year yet, drawing over 15,000 guests to La Jolla’s sparkling coastline for a three-day celebration of extraordinary automobiles and coastal luxury.

Perched above the Pacific Ocean, more than 100 classic cars, spanning over a century in age, were arranged across grass fields bordered by pine trees. Given the caliber of the vehicles, vendors, and a smoothly run event, some were probably reminded of the “other” Concours overlooking the Pacific. Now in its 19th year, it is clear that the accumulated experience of both organizers and volunteers has shaped this gathering into a professional event worthy of the must-attend “Concours circuit.”

The coveted Best in Show honor was awarded to a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing , owned by John and Kimberly Word of Newport Beach, CA. Finished in black with a striking red interior, the iconic Gullwing captivated judges with its impeccable craftsmanship and restoration. Originally purchased by John Word in 1977 for $25,000—his first classic car—the vehicle was recently restored over four years by Hjeltness Restoration in San Diego. “She is my pride and joy,” said Word, reflecting on his nearly 50-year journey with the car.

Sunday’s grand Concours at Ellen Browning Scripps Park featured 122 meticulously restored automobiles, competing across eleven classes and fourteen specialty categories. This year’s theme, “Mascots in Motion,” paid tribute to the artistry of hood ornaments and the enduring legacy of automotive marques.