TACHYRIS: The Joy of Car Collecting

Why won’t it start?

Owning a remarkable car is rarely without its challenges. From navigating legal paperwork to sourcing obsolete parts, the process can become overwhelming quickly. For those who would rather avoid the hassle, French firm Tachyris steps in to simplify the experience. Positioning itself as a single point of contact, Tachyris manages all aspects, from acquisition to ownership, through a comprehensive array of services. Backed by expertise and a trusted network of specialized partners, the company ensures that every detail is handled so when you turn the key, your investment roars to life.

A to Z

To be specific, the TACHYRIS motto is “Collect cars, not hassles.” By that, they mean they literally can handle everything from A to Z, including:

Paperwork — Handling of registration, homologation, insurance negotiation, and all related formalities.

Logistics — Coordination of global transport, import-export procedures, and secure storage solutions.

Appraisals & Inspections — Pre- and post-purchase evaluations by certified experts for compliance and insurance.

Event Management — Full organization of Concours d’Elegance, rallies, races, and exhibitions.

Auction Assistance — Representation for purchases or sales at auction, including inspections and formalities.

Maintenance — Oversight of servicing, inspections, and repairs by specialized workshops

Research & Photography — Historical research and professional photo documentation to enhance vehicle value.

Leadership

With 15 years at Artcurial Motorcars, TACHYRIS founder Iris Hummel earned a reputation for expertise, precision, and integrity in the classic car world. As Director of Operations, she oversaw international auctions, building the house into a market leader while honing her organizational mastery. Today, she channels her network and knowledge to guide collectors in every aspect of acquiring, selling, and managing exceptional automobiles—ensuring ownership remains effortless. Based in France, she balances her professional dedication with passions for gastronomy, design, travel, and the open road.

Summary

With years of experience in the collector-car space, TACHYRIS is certainly on the forefront of offering professional car collection management for those who don’t want the hassles.

More Information

