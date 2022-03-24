Successful ‘Supercar Sunday’ Event From Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars recently concluded their very first Supercar Sunday and the top lot for the event is a low-mileage 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast. The Supercar Sunday offered 24 specially picked vehicles with the event generating a total sale price of $4.4 million.

In 2017, the Ferrari 812 Superfast made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show to the universal acclaim from motoring critics and fans alike. Auto Express described it claiming that it “goes straight into the brand’s hall of fame as an all-time great”.

The fastest and most powerful series production Ferrari to date, the 812 Superfast is no long being produced by Ferrari. It is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated ‘F149 GA’ V12 engine that produces 789bhp and 718 lb-ft of torque. From a standstill, the 812 Superfast can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 211 mph.

And to make the example doubly special, it is believed to be the only example of the Ferrari 812 Superfast to have this unique factory color scheme of Verde British Racing on Cioccolato leather. With only 951 miles on the odometer from its one and only owner, the Superfast is a great addition to any automotive collection.

Paul Pressland Ferrari 812 Superfast

The 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast led the Supercar Sunday sale, with the top five sales being:

1. 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast sold for $385,245

2. 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB sold for $377,500

3. 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR Mercedes sold for $312,970

4. 1996 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo sold for $278,491

5. 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider sold for $267,218

Supercar Sunday auction featured seven Ferraris, six Porsches, and some rare, low-mileage examples from elite marques like Jaguar, Chevrolet, Lamborghini, McLaren, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. A representative from the motorsport world was also present with the road-legal 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2R on offer during the event.

The auction, which lasted for a whole week, saw the most activity around the 1996 Porsche 993 Turbo. It came from the factory with a truly eye-catching Ferrari Yellow with Yellow leather from the ‘Special Wishes’ bespoke program for the bike. The Porsche had 125 bids and had a final sale price of $278,000.

Supercar Sunday also offered British motoring presenter Chris Harris’ 1992 Ferrari 512 TR. There were 53 bids on the exotic Italian car. It was finally sold with a final sale price of $112,438.

Collecting Cars Founder and CEO Edward Lovett shared, “The results for our first-ever ‘Supercar Sunday’ auction event speak for themselves. Since launching in 2019, our online marketplace has rapidly become known as the place to buy and sell exotic cars of all ages, and the vehicles sold on Sunday spanned more than 48 years of high-performance history. All of these cars were sold in just 7 days, with no fees or commissions for the seller, and in a secure and hassle-free process.”