Mecum Orlando Summer Special Auction Sale a Huge Success
By Reggie Sisonon

Mecum Auctions held the Mecum Orlando Summer Special Auction last July 28-31, and it was a huge success. 1,056 cars were on offer throughout the four-day event, and they recorded an overall sales of $35 million with a strong sell-through rate of 80% or 850 vehicles were hammered sold.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe

America’s Sports Car dominated the Orlando event as half of the top 10 best-selling vehicles were Corvette models. The highest sale for the auction was tied between two cars as both a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F95) and a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S216) both recorded a final sale price of $352,000. Coming in third and fourth are two more Corvettes, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S145) and a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S100) which had a final selling price of $324,500 and $297,000, respectively.

1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose
1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose

The fifth car that brought the highest selling price was a 1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose (Lot S93). It is a custom-built, one-of car with a rare factory power kit, and it achieved a final sale price of $286,000.

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback

Coming in seventh is the 2017 Dodge Viper SRT GTC Coupe (Lot F135.1) with a sale price of $247,500, a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S192) came in eighth with a sale price of $231,000, and the practically new 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak (Lot F139.1) which was one of only 50 had a sale price of $209,000 coming in at ninth place.

The 2021 Summer Special auction top 10 collector car sales are:

  1. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F95) at $352,000
  2. 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S216) at $352,000
  3. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S145) at $324,500
  4. 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S100) at $297,000
  5. 1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose (Lot S93) at $286,000
  6. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L89 Convertible (Lot S212) at $264,000
  7. 2017 Dodge Viper SRT GTC Coupe (Lot F135.1) at $247,500
  8. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S192) at $231,000
  9. 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak (Lot F139.1) at $209,000
  10. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S109) at $203,500
1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

For those who wants to see the complete auction results, they can visit the Mecum website and sign up for a free MyMecum account.

The Mecum calendar shows their next live event is scheduled on August 12-14, The Daytime Auction in Monterey, California. They will have around 600 vehicles on offer and will be featuring some impressive examples like the award-winning 1936 Delahaye Type 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi and a Shelby Cobra Concept of 2004. There will also be an extravagant group of more than 80 collector cars named ‘Big Al’s Collection. Some notable cars in the collection include a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Long Nose, a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, a 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari.

For those interested to consign their vehicles or those who wants to register as a bidder, they can visit the Mecum.com website or call (262) 275-5050. 

Reggie Sison
Reggie Sison is an automotive freelance writer, financial advisor, and a frustrated relationship guru. She is a slave to 2 dogs, a Boston Terrier and a Shih Tzu. To destress, she likes to create flowers from recycled ribbons and paper and read manga, fantasy, and horror novels.

