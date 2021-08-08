Mecum Orlando Summer Special Auction Sale a Huge Success

Mecum Auctions held the Mecum Orlando Summer Special Auction last July 28-31, and it was a huge success. 1,056 cars were on offer throughout the four-day event, and they recorded an overall sales of $35 million with a strong sell-through rate of 80% or 850 vehicles were hammered sold.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe

America’s Sports Car dominated the Orlando event as half of the top 10 best-selling vehicles were Corvette models. The highest sale for the auction was tied between two cars as both a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F95) and a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S216) both recorded a final sale price of $352,000. Coming in third and fourth are two more Corvettes, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S145) and a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S100) which had a final selling price of $324,500 and $297,000, respectively.

1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose

The fifth car that brought the highest selling price was a 1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose (Lot S93). It is a custom-built, one-of car with a rare factory power kit, and it achieved a final sale price of $286,000.

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback

Coming in seventh is the 2017 Dodge Viper SRT GTC Coupe (Lot F135.1) with a sale price of $247,500, a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S192) came in eighth with a sale price of $231,000, and the practically new 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak (Lot F139.1) which was one of only 50 had a sale price of $209,000 coming in at ninth place.

The 2021 Summer Special auction top 10 collector car sales are:

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F95) at $352,000 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S216) at $352,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S145) at $324,500 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S100) at $297,000 1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose (Lot S93) at $286,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L89 Convertible (Lot S212) at $264,000 2017 Dodge Viper SRT GTC Coupe (Lot F135.1) at $247,500 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S192) at $231,000 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak (Lot F139.1) at $209,000 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S109) at $203,500

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

For those who wants to see the complete auction results, they can visit the Mecum website and sign up for a free MyMecum account.

The Mecum calendar shows their next live event is scheduled on August 12-14, The Daytime Auction in Monterey, California. They will have around 600 vehicles on offer and will be featuring some impressive examples like the award-winning 1936 Delahaye Type 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi and a Shelby Cobra Concept of 2004. There will also be an extravagant group of more than 80 collector cars named ‘Big Al’s Collection. Some notable cars in the collection include a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Long Nose, a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, a 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari.

For those interested to consign their vehicles or those who wants to register as a bidder, they can visit the Mecum.com website or call (262) 275-5050.