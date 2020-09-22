Striking Bugatti Veyron Stars at Bonmont Sale

The Bonmont Sale, hosted by Bonhams European Motor Car Department in Cheserex, Switzerland, was the first traditional live auction that Bonhams has hosted since the Grand Palais Sale held in Paris last February.

“We were delighted to welcome motor car collectors and enthusiasts back to the Bonhams saleroom. Switzerland has a very active collectors’ car market and, as the only international auction house to currently host a sale in the country, we were pleased to have offered such a diverse and tempting array of fine motor cars from all eras this weekend,” stated Bonhams senior specialist, Paul Darvill.

A 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport Coupé, arguably the car which set a new benchmark for the supercar category, was the standout vehicle in the Bonmonts Sale, selling for CHF 1,840,000 (approximately USD$2,000,000)

There were only 48 of these supercars ever produced and this specific supercar only had traveled 693 km since new and had a fully exposed carbon fiber body.

Bugatti 16.4 Super Sport Coupé / Source: Bonhams

The car created a tense bidding contest, before a bidder that was present in the Bonhams saleroom finally won the bidding, earning applause from the audience at attendance.

Other Notable sales include:

A 2007 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT, one of only 25 produced, sold for CHF 669,300 (USD$731,700). It was a one-owner car and only had traveled less than 5000 km since new.

2007 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT

A pair of ‘as new’ Mercedes AMG SLS ‘Black Series’ Coupés, a tribute to the 1950s Mercedes-Benz Gullwing, sold for CHF 500,250 (USD$547,000) and CHF 494,500 (USD$540,545).

Mercedes AMG SLS ‘Black Series’ Coupés

A 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV Coupé surpassed all expectations with a sale price of CHF 339,250 (USD$370,900) almost 100,000 more than the estimated CHF 250,000 that it was estimated to sell for. The SV stands for ‘Super Veloce’ and is considered the ultimate Murciélago. The supercar was offered by its original owner and is fitted with the optional rear wing and a mileage of only 2,830 km.

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV Coupé

One of only 125 produced, and considered to be one of the most desirable models of the marque, a 1964 Maserati Mistral Spyder fetched for CHF 431,250 (USD$471,400). The car had been owned by only one family since 1971, and was delivered new to Switzerland.

1964 Maserati Mistral Spyder

Upcoming sales from Bonhams in the UK and Europe include The Zoute Sale in Belgium which will be held on the 11th of October; as well as an event at Goodwood on the 17th October as part of the one-off Goodwood SpeedWeek event. More details can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

