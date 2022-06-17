Sneak Peek Of Gooding & Company’s London Auction At The 2022 London Concours

The London Concours, presented by Montres Breguet, recently announced that there will be an exclusive preview of the upcoming London Auction by their auction partner, Gooding & Company. This September, there will be two really exceptional classics that will be on offer at Hampton Court Palace leading. Before then, they will be joining an equally impressive list of machinery that will be on display at the beautiful lawns of the Honourable Artillery Company from June 28 to 30. The display will showcase over 100 years of motoring and they will feature a variety of automobiles from the finest classics to the rarest modern supercars.

Leading the Gooding & Company preview is a Ferrari that is arguably one of the most beautiful automotive of all time: the gorgeous, track specified 250 GT SWB in ‘Competizione’ garb. In October 1959, the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta was unveiled at the Paris Auto Salon and it was offered in either a road-going steel body or a racing-specified alloy shell. The SWB that will be showcased later in the month has a well-documented period race history which includes its participation at the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans. The example, bearing chassis 2021 GT is back in the market after an impressive 20-year long term ownership. It had recently gone through an extensive collaborative restoration. Every detail of this SWB was fine-tuned to ensure that it is as original as possible. It is a really fine example of the very special competition tuned 1960s Ferrari.

1960 Ferrari 250 SWB Berlinetta Competizione

Gooding & Company will also display a sports car from another well-respected marque: a Bugatti Type 55 Cabriolet. In 1931, the Bugatti Type 55 “Supersport” was launched, and it immediately grabbed attention for its impressive performance, with a top speed that can go over 110 mph. The Type 55 had a variety of bodies it was offered in like the cabriolet, coupe, and even roadster designs.

The example is a Cabriolet designed by a renowned French coachbuilder Gangloff. It is powered by a supercharged 2.3-liter eight-cylinder engine. Only 38 units of Type 55 were manufactured, and the example was able to keep its matching-numbers engine and original Gangloff Cabriolet coachwork. Later in the month, the upcoming Concours will allow guests to look at the details of this truly exceptional and extremely rare car in an intimate setting.

These extraordinary vehicles gives a unique preview of the upcoming London Auction from Gooding & Company. It will be held during the sister event of the London Concours, the Concours of Elegance. Set in Hampton Court Palace, it will be joined by other exemplary cars like the Frazer-Nash Le Mans Replica, which is the faster Frazer-Nash from the post-war period. The British marque created the Le Mans replica to celebrate their third-place win at the La Sarthe in 1949. Only 50 examples were produced during their four-year production run, so it is not surprising it is a highly coveted model.

Bugatti Type 55

Another example that will be part of the upcoming London Auction is a truly special Aston Martin and has proven itself to be one of the most famous and coveted model, the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Convertible. In 1963, the iconic DB5 was introduced as an improved model of its predecessor, the DB4. A year later, in 1964, it reached superstar status when it became part of the internationally acclaimed James Bond film, Goldfinger. Having already reached superstar status, its rarity is also something that draws the attention of collectors. Only 1,059 DB5s were produced from 1963 to 1965. Only 123 of which are convertibles. From the open top DB5s, only a handful had the Vantage upgrades, making it not just one of the most desirable, it is also one of the most valuable Aston Martins of all.

On September 3, those exemplary classics will be on offer. The preview will be announced in the coming days.

For those interested to know more, they can visit the Gooding & Company website.

London Concours Director Andrew Evans shared, “We’re immensely grateful to our auction partner Gooding & Company for bringing these exceptional classics to our event later this month – adding yet more star power to our show, which is shaping up to be our most spectacular yet. With everything from the rarest, most elegant classics to outlandish modern hypercars; from Japanese performance heroes to American Muscle car icons, there really will be something for everyone. Further star car announcements will follow in the coming weeks, as we build towards the 6th edition of our unmissable event.”

Evans added, “Beyond the array of fantastic machinery, guests will be treated to a decadent range of food and drink options, as well as a carefully curated line-up of luxury brands and boutiques. London Concours 2022 is set to be another occasion of total indulgence; the Capital’s ultimate automotive summer garden party.”