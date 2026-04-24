Singer Launches Drivers Club at Willow Springs Raceway, CA

CrossHarbor Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, together with Singer, the California-based luxury marque that reimagines classic Porsche 911s in collaboration with their owners, has launched the Singer Drivers Club, a private members club at Willow Springs Raceway. The opening represents the next chapter in CrossHarbor’s long-term vision to establish Willow Springs as a world-class automotive destination in Southern California, one that pairs high-performance driving with exceptional hospitality, while continuing to serve a broad and diverse motorsports community.

Willow Springs, the oldest continuously operating road course in America, is being thoughtfully upgraded to honor its legacy as a global hub of car culture. All three road courses will remain open to the public, with ongoing enhancements to safety and facilities befitting a world‑class circuit. Set within this historic landscape, the Singer Drivers Club operates as a fully independent, members‑only experience, complete with dedicated leadership, concierge services, driver coaching, and a bespoke food and beverage program, creating a distinct and elevated presence within Willow Springs.

Located within easy reach of Los Angeles and just minutes from William J. Fox Airfield, Singer Drivers Club offers exceptional accessibility, while delivering CrossHarbor’s standard-setting levels of services, amenities and community that CrossHarbor has pioneered at Yellowstone Club in Montana. Membership is limited to approximately 400 members, reinforcing both exclusivity and a long-term commitment to the experience. While rooted in Singer’s philosophy, the club is not limited to Singer owners, instead welcoming a broader community of automotive enthusiasts drawn to its approach to driving and design.

“We’re incredibly excited to open the Singer Drivers Club as part of this next chapter, one that brings new energy, investment, and attention to Willow Springs.” said Sam Byrne, co‑founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners. “From the outset, it was essential to us that Willow Springs remains a place for everyone who loves motorsports. While the Singer Drivers Club introduces a new, private layer of hospitality and experience, all three road courses will remain open to the public, honoring Willow Springs’ legacy as a driver‑focused circuit, elevating safety, infrastructure, and overall quality for the community.”

Drawing on CrossHarbor’s experience developing Yellowstone Club, the partnership represents a natural extension into motorsports, applying a five-star hospitality lens to a traditionally performance-focused environment. Inspired by the ethos of Singer, which is renowned for its highly personalized restorations, the club blends automotive craftsmanship with elevated service and design.

Unlike traditional private track clubs centered on a single circuit or discipline, Singer Drivers Club offers access to multiple tracks and driving environments within one destination, supporting both variety and meaningful skill progression. Members can engage across a spectrum of disciplines, from high-speed circuit driving to technical development and off-road exploration, without leaving the property.

A defining feature of the club is access to driver coaching supported by video and data analysis, a highly curated fleet of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4RS Clubsport vehicles, unique among driver’s clubs globally, and a layered driving experience that includes karting as an additional platform for engagement and skill development. The karting program is anchored by the Jenson Button Karting Circuit, named for the Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, who also serves as an ambassador for Singer Drivers Club, bringing his expertise and perspective to the member experience. Together with elevated food and beverage offerings and a dedicated concierge team supporting both on- and off-track experiences, the club delivers a comprehensive environment from day one.

Equally central to the experience are the member-only environments already in place, including the Streets Paddock House and the Member Lounge, which feature a bar and lounge space, locker room facilities, simulators and conference rooms designed to support both performance and comfort throughout the day. These spaces reinforce the club’s focus on creating a seamless, immersive experience that extends beyond time on track.

Singer’s Founder and Creative Director Rob Dickinson said, “Singer’s based around a simple philosophy: Everything is Important. Focusing on the details elevates the whole experience. It applies to racetracks, just as it does to sports cars. Willow Springs is part of the automotive fabric and deserves to be reborn as a world-class circuit for anyone who visits.”

The Singer Drivers Club extends well beyond driving, to foster connection and community. Members have access to an extensive calendar of programming, including track days, driving events, and social gatherings, as well as broader lifestyle experiences throughout the year. Membership also extends globally, with VIP access to leading automotive and luxury events, as well as rallies and destination drives.

The launch of the Singer Drivers Club represents the first phase of a broader, long-term reinvestment in Willow Springs Raceway. The ownership group has committed to continuous upgrades and improvement across the property, including enhancements to track infrastructure, safety systems, and member-focused facilities, targeted at further elevating the member experience while bringing the long-term vision to life.

Above contents © 2026 Singer Vehicle Design, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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