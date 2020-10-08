Four Outstanding Porsches On Offer at Silverstones Auction in November

Silverstone Auctions will present some exceptional Porsches at the upcoming NEC Classic Live Online Auction to be held on the 13-14th of November.

“Porsche are a firm favorite in all of our auctions and this year we have achieved some great results for the marque. We are delighted to have a number of superb Porsche examples in our final sale of the year, which will take place over two days on 13th and 14th November,” Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager.

1996 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera RS

Among the line-up, a Speed Yellow 1996 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera RS, will be a key highlight. The left-hand drive, 3.8-liter car with matching numbers engine/gearbox, is fitted with the Clubsport Aero kit, and remains in true standard factory specification.

Possibly the fastest normally aspirated Porsche 911 constructed by the factory to date is the 993 Carrera RS 3.8 – a true ‘wolf in wolf’s’ clothing which makes no effort to conceal its singular intent of speed. This remarkably rare and alluring car was the ultimate evolution of Porsche’s Type 993, and in turn, was a step up from the 964 RS.

The Porsche 911 (993) Carrera RS was based on the Carrera Cup competition car and specially formulated as a homologation special (RSR3.8) in a sufficient quantity (at least 50 units) to qualify it for the BPR GT3 and GT4 categories. It was made available only to the European market and emerged after the original 3.6-liter engine RS of 1992 had finished production. The 3.8 represented the first significant alteration to the 964’s air-cooled six. The standard 3.6-liter engine of the Carrera RS was bumped up to 3,746 cubic centimeters by an increase in its bore to 102 millimeters, but it still retained the RS’ standard 76.4-millimeter stroke.

This engine, the Type M64/20, was outfitted with Porsche’s innovative Varioram variable-length intake system, and with 11.6:1 compression, it delivered 300bhp at 6,500 rpm (with a 7,100 rpm limit) and 262ft?lb.ft of torque at 5,400 rpm.

Along with the engine updates, an essential component of this competition-oriented car was its weight reduction. The RS was brought down to a lean 1,280kgs by eliminating such amenities as the headliner, electric windows, electric mirrors, central locking, intermittent windscreen wipers, radio speakers, power-adjustable seats, a rear defroster, airbags, and sound insulation. The end result was an effective weight loss of 100kgs.

The 3.8 RS package added plenty of performance characteristics to the car, which included thinner window glass, simplified interior lighting, an alloy front boot lid, and doors and lightweight interior door cards.

The car on offer was delivered new to France and is a 1996 Porsche 911 (993) RS, Chassis 390271, one of only 1,014 factory-built RS 3.8s.

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 Targa (MFI)

The 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 Targa (MFI) is one of only 42 made, and this example is one of only two that was finished in Magenta (Karminrot 009). It had a comprehensive restoration done to the car in the 90s, and has built a name for itself for its accomplishments in its 20-year Concours career that has followed.

Three new 911s were available on the new G-Programme (often incorrectly called the G-series) chassis during 1974 MY were the 150bhp 911, 175bhp 911S, and 210bhp Carrera. Coupé and Targa body styles were offered along with manual or a Sportomatic transmission. Each had energy-absorbing bumpers, updated interiors starring redesigned seats with integrated head restraints, updated door trims and side window demist vents on the dash.

The 1973 2.4-litre (911S) engine was replaced in 1974 with the updated 2.7-liter engine. It was fitted with Type 911/83 Bosch mechanical fuel injection (MFI) from the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7.

Only 1,036 cars were ever made. Of these, just 117 right-hand drive cars were constructed of which 42 were Targas like this one.

1989 Porsche 911 Carrera SSE Targa

With only one owner from new, this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera SSE Targa is believed to have been one of only 651 examples that were shipped to the UK.

The Definitive version of the 3.2 Carrera was the ‘Option M491 Turbo-look’. Originally the Option M491 was only offered with the Coupe. It was later increased to incorporate the Targa and Cabriolet in 1985, before becoming accessible to dealers in 1986. After 1987 these exciting versions were recognized as SSE (Supersport Equipment), and the cars were fitted with a five-speed G50 Getrag gearbox.

M491 was a stylish option that provided the good looks of the Turbo without the mechanical complexities. It did however come at an expense, costing over £10,000. The SSE spec also incorporated a limited-slip differential, firmer suspension, and better braking from the 930 Turbo.

The Guards Red car up for sale is one of just 220 C16 (UK specification), right-hand drive, Supersport Targas constructed.

1988 Porsche 928 S4

A 1988 Porsche 928 S4 with a manual gearbox will also be offered next month. It only has 10,325 miles from new and was previously restored to a high standard by Hexagon Classics. It will be supplied with a Certificate of Authenticity and has only had two registered owners.

The 928 was designated European Car of the Year, an honor that historically went to decent but ordinary family hatchbacks. Critics instantly acknowledged the improvements the 928 had achieved over the 911, and the car was extensively celebrated as one of the greatest Grand Touring cars of all time.

It was the complete package- great handling, speed, and looked phenomenal. The 928 was an excellent long-distance grand touring car and with its nimble super-direct steering, it could also undertake twisting B-roads without trouble.

Porsche constantly improved the 928 throughout its production, at first with the S2 which introduced the 4.7-liter engine and front and rear spoilers to decrease lift when traveling fast. The most significant alteration was the introduction in 1987 of the Porsche 928 S4. Changes included a smoothed off the front and rear bumpers, a bigger rear spoiler, and a 5-liter version of the V8 engine which put out 330 bhp.

“We are pleased to say that we are once again able to offer buyers the chance to view the cars in person, prior to the auction weekend. The response we had to this in our last two live online auctions was fantastic, with bidders attending their pre-booked appointments and following social distancing guidelines” Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager.

More information regarding each of these cars on offer can be found at Silvertone Auctions.

[Source: Silvertone Auctions]

