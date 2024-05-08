First Arrival – 1953 Porsche 356

The Porsche 356 is really the car that “started it all” for the iconic Porsche marque. Manufactured between 1948 and 1965, the Porsche 356 is the automobile that allowed the company to develop. This car is responsible for starting the world’s love affair with rear-engined machines. These rear-engined cars remain as popular with people today as ever before. The 356 is the car that took the Porsche marque from humble beginnings to that of an iconic manufacturer. Versions of the 356 car competed at Le Mans and started the marque’s love affair with the famous 24-hour race. This love affair will start all over again for the company this year, when two factory-supported LMP1-specification 919 cars will compete at La Sarthe in the 2014 Grand Prix d’Endurance.

A CAR IS BORN

The Type 356 can be regarded as the first real Porsche sports car. Prior to the outbreak of World War ll, Porsche designed and built three Type 64 cars for the Berlin to Roma race—but this event was cancelled due to the outbreak of European hostilities. After the war, Porsche built a mid-engined, tubular-chassis car, called “No. 1”—this car was the prototype 356. The car is considered by the marque, and its enthusiasts, to be the first production example.