Second Phil Hill Automobilia Sale achieves 100% Sell-Through Rate

The second Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sale achieved $1,156,156 in sales with an impressive 100% sell-through rate of the 306 lots offered.

The auction was held for two weeks in an online auction format that saw 64% of lots achieving a final sale price greater than their pre-auction estimates.

“We are incredibly proud to consign automobilia and cars that have resonated with the tastes of our clientele, with our European Sporting & Historical Collection and second Phil Hill sale selling every lot we had to offer. With our final Phil Hill automobilia sale starting March 15th, we look forward to building off of this early success and carrying this momentum into the spring and summer.” President and Founder of Gooding & Company, David Gooding

The item achieving the highest sale at the auction was the Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet which sold for $193,750.

It was the helmet that Phil Hill wore when he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time.

The second-highest price achieved was $100,000 for the Rolex “Zenith” Daytona Watch, ref. 16520.

Other timepieces on offer were the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, ref. 16234, which sold for $20,000, and a “Ford Division Total Performance Team 1963” Wittnauer Watch had a sale price of $10,937.

The Original Script for the 1966 MGM Film, Grand Prix, was one of the most anticipated lots during the event. It completely obliterated its $4,000 high estimate being sold for $63,750.

There were many jackets, racing suits, and helmets that Hill used in his championship-winning years on offer, one of them being the record-breaking Ford/Shelby American Cobra Team Jacket c. 1963, which sold for $61,250.

There was also a Two-Piece Dunlop Driving Suit which sold for $10,625, along with A 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans Driver Armband and Two Hinchman Two-Piece Driving Suits was sold for $10,625.

The Top Ten Lots sold for during the second Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sale were as follows:

1. Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet Worn by Phil Hill

Sold for $193,750

2. Rolex “Zenith” Daytona Watch, ref. 16520

Sold for $100,000

3. Original Script for the 1966 MGM Film Grand Prix

Sold for $63,750

4. Ford/Shelby American Cobra Team Jacket, c.1963

Sold for $61,250

5. Racing Helmet Worn by Phil Hill, c. 1963-1967

Sold for $45,000

6. 1958 24 Hours of Le Mans Pilote Coin and Signed Letter from Enzo Ferrari to Phil Hill

Sold for $33,750

7. 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans Distance Cup

Sold for $27,500

8. Scuderia Ferrari Driver’s Agreement for Phil Hill to Participate in 1959 Targa Florio, Nürburgring 1000 Km, 24 Hours of Le Mans, 10 Hours of Messina, and Reims Sport Car Races

Sold for $26,875

9. 1955 Elkhart Lake’s Road America Road Race Trophies, Driver Badge, Entrant Plaque, and Official Program

Sold for $20,625

10. Significant Items from Phil Hill’s Victory with Ferrari at the 1958 12 Hours of Sebring

Sold for $20,625

The final Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sale from Gooding & Company titled “Treasures from the Hill Garage” will be held from March 15-26.

[Source: Gooding & Company. All images courtesy of Gooding & Company. Copyright Phil Hill/ Hill Family Archive]