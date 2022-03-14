Salon Privé London Showcases The World’s Greatest Cars

On April 21 to 23, 2022, more than 150 cars from the greatest automotive manufacturers in the world will be on display at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for Salon Privé London. The latest models from Maserati, Bugatti, and Lamborghini will also be in attendance represented by their prestigious London-based retailer H.R. Owen.

Founded in 1932, H.R. Owen has had a long history linked to the most coveted and the most premium car brands. At the upcoming Salon Privé London, they will be featuring the new Maserati MC20. A successor of the famed MC12, the mid-engined, two-seater supercar is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 621bhp, which is more than enough to give the supercar a top speed of 203mph.

Salon Prive London

Lamborghini London will also be showcased at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. H.R. Owen will present the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. With 770bhp and 220mph, the latest model is one of the most powerful, naturally aspirated Aventador that Lamborghini has produced, and will ever produce. To mark the end of an era, Lamborghini will only be producing 350 coupés and 250 Roadsters for this model. The latest and last Aventador will be presented alongside the new and motorsport inspired Huracan STO and the latest Urus SUV.

Salon Prive London

Salon Privé has the reputation of being one of the most prestigious automotive event in the world so it is not surprising that there will also be more than a few brands who are also planning on the debut of their latest models as well. Displays from Alpine, Jaguar Land Rover SVO, Aston Martin, and Pininfarina will be seen during the event. Hispano Suiza, Genesis, and some British specialists like Envisage, Jensen Automotive, Everrati, and Overfinch will also be seen at the event. Together, all these brands will be presenting a line-up that covers almost anything automotive, from reimagined classics, to the coveted next-generation hypercars, to the more environment-friendly EVs.

At the center of the event is the Concours de Vente, an innovative concept that will highlight established dealers from the UK, Europe, and other areas in the world, presenting 60 of the best collectors’ cars, and all of them will be for sale.

Salon Prive London

The list of specialists that have confirmed include Dylan Miles, Barkaways, Ecurie Ecosse, DT Vintage, Howard Wise Cars, Graeme Hunt Ltd, RS Williams Ltd, Richards of England, Furlonger Specialist Cars, The Class Motor Hub, Vintage Bentley, and The Octane Collection. It will be a rare chance for them to showcase their most valuable consignments and collectors and enthusiasts will be able to see them gathered in one place.

Salon Privé London will be one of the most exclusive parties in the UK. Aside from the expected automotive attractions, there will also be a lot of different sights to behold. There will be a shopping village which will be featuring luxury fashion brands which includes the famed British jewellery designer Boodies. Luxury brands that the guests can expect include Patek Philippe, Riva motor boats, and Bell helicopters.

Salon Prive London

Guests can reply on the renowned Salon Privé hospitality. Pommery Champagne will be offered, and for those who prefer cocktails, the London Essence will also be offering cocktail from Louie, NoMad, and the Donovan Bar mixologists. There will also several exotic international food stalls which will catch the attention of any event guests.

For those who wants to have the next level Salon Privé experience, the exclusive VIP Hospitality Pavilion at The Sloane will be serving a sumptuous three-course seated luncheon. DJs will ensure to keep the guests entertained until evening. On Thursday and Friday, Salon Privé London will go on until 9pm so everyone can enjoy the event well into dusk.

Director David Bagley shared, “With more than 150 classics, supercars and luxury models, Salon Privé London promises to be a great automotive celebration where uniquely, everything on the lawn is offered for sale. But there really will be something for everyone because, in addition to the sensational line-up of cars and the Concours de Vente, we’ll have entertainment throughout the day, plenty of opportunities to indulge in a spot of luxury retail therapy, and the very best in international food and drink. Few cities can match London as a place to enjoy a party, and this will be an unforgettable way to open the motoring season.”