Lamborghini Wins “Best of the Best” Award

Automobili Lamborghini has earned the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best 2026 award for the Fenomeno, a limited-production model capped at just 29 units and widely regarded as the most advanced expression of the Italian automaker’s design and engineering capabilities. Presented in the Product Design category, the award recognizes projects that set global standards for innovation, quality, and vision.

“This valuable and renowned recognition confirms the direction of the design DNA we are shaping with the team at Lamborghini Centro Stile and underscores our future strategy,” said Mitja Borkert, Design Director at Automobili Lamborghini. He described the Fenomeno as a design manifesto that pushes the brand’s styling language into unexpected territory while continuing the legacy of Lamborghini’s successful few-off creations with a blend of athleticism and elegance.

Among the world’s most respected design competitions, the Red Dot Design Award honors excellence in Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. Thousands of entries from around the globe are evaluated annually, with the Best of the Best distinction reserved for projects that establish new benchmarks in creativity, quality, and forward-thinking design. The 2026 awards ceremony is scheduled for July 7 at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany.

The Fenomeno marks a new chapter in Lamborghini’s design evolution and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Centro Stile. The model introduces what Lamborghini calls a “hyper-elegant” design philosophy, reducing every component to its essential form while balancing visual purity with maximum functionality.

Its front fascia features large racing-inspired air intakes and a new daytime running light signature inspired by the horn element in Lamborghini’s logo. Familiar Y-shaped graphics connect the carbon-fiber front splitter with the sharply sculpted headlights, reinforcing the brand’s signature styling cues.

Along the side, a single uninterrupted line stretches the length of the vehicle, reinterpreting Lamborghini’s classic silhouette while recalling the long-tail proportions of the Essenza SCV12. The launch-spec Giallo Crius paint highlights the upper bodywork, while exposed carbon-fiber aerodynamic elements below contribute directly to performance.

Power comes from Lamborghini’s most potent naturally aspirated V12 engine to date, paired with three electric motors for a combined output of 1,080 horsepower. The advanced hybrid powertrain and extensive use of lightweight materials make the Fenomeno the quickest Lamborghini ever produced, reaching 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds, and exceeding 350 km/h at top speed. Its weight-to-power ratio of 1.64 kg per horsepower establishes a new benchmark for the marque.

With the Red Dot: Best of the Best 2026 honor, Lamborghini further strengthens its reputation as a leader in automotive design and signals the next phase of its stylistic and technological evolution.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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