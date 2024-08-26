2024 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Five Decades of Historic Motorsport

It’s a bit daunting to think five decades have past since the first Monterey Historics occurred in 1974. Laguna Seca wasn’t even 20 years old when vintage car enthusiast Steve Earle organized the first Historics at Laguna Seca, a race track built on property once part of U.S. Army’s Fort Ord. I once had an in-depth phone conversation with Steve about the impetus behind his first gathering, to which he commented, “Cars belong on the track, not the lawn.” It was this belief and passion that resulted in decades of phenomenal vintage racing that set a benchmark for the sport in North America.

Diversity Reigns

Without question, the beauty of attending the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (aka RMMR) is its rich diversity in automobiles. Walk through the paddock, and you can get up close and personal with cars built over a century ago and their current owners and drivers. While run groups vary yearly, be assured there’s always “something for everyone” at the RMMR.

50 Years of Historic Racing display

While there’s nothing like the excitement of watching vintage racing, Motul’s display in the paddock was exceptional and celebrated half a century of vintage racing at Laguna Seca. Dozens of cars were displayed, each highlighting some aspect of the vintage racing world. Highlights included:

1956 Maserati 250F, originally raced by Stirling Moss 1963 Chaparral 2 that recorded 22 wins in 39 races 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe 1988 Nissan GTP ZX-T that captured 8 poles and 9 wins in 1988 1990 Mercedes-Benz C11 driven by Michael Schumacher at Le Mans NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 raced at Le Mans

Hill Climb

This year marks the third running of the Hill Climb during Car Week, where participants race from the front straight backward up through turns 11 through 8 (Corkscrew). The third annual Corkscrew Hillclimb occurred during the 2024 Monterey Pre-Reunion, setting new records and drawing significant attention from legendary drivers eager to prove their mettle on the iconic turn. This year’s event marked the North American dynamic debut of the 2022 McMurtry Spéirling and the return of the 2024 Drako GTE with professional racer Andy Pilgrim behind the wheel, further solidifying the impressive performance of electric vehicles. Fans were also thrilled by the appearance of a new crowd favorite, the brand-new Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac tractor, which brought a unique and entertaining twist to the competition.

A new Corkscrew Hillclimb record was inevitable after the McMurtry’s first practice run with Formula 1 and IndyCar driver Max Chilton at the helm. The center-cockpit Spéirling launched toward turn 11 for the hard right-hander with such quickness that spectators stood nearly speechless. While the McMurtry was the group’s clear leader, second and third were tightly contested.

The top three in the shootout were:

2022 McMurtry Spéirling Max Chilton 21.958 1967 Ford Falcon Martin Lauber 29.004 2022 Ferrari SF90 Christine Sloss 29.822

A new era of management

This year’s RMMR couldn’t have been timed any better with the recent transfer of the track’s management. As of August 1, 2024, the non-profit organization Friends of Laguna Seca officially began its 55-year operational plan of the Laguna Seca Raceway and Recreation Area. The local group will work collaboratively with the staff and volunteers of Laguna Seca Raceway and Recreation Area, A&D Narigi and the County of Monterey to ensure the long-term growth and success of the raceway and recreation area, while maintaining and enhancing the facility’s long history of volunteerism and community engagement.

The Friends of Laguna Seca board currently includes:

Lauri Eberhart, CEO

Ross Merrill, President and Director

Bruce Canepa, Vice President and Director

Jason Retterer, Secretary and Director

Jon Feiber, Director

Gordon McCall, Director

Ned Spieker, Director

John Narigi, President/G.M. of Laguna Seca Recreation Area

Mary Adams, Fifth District Supervisor of Monterey County

Run Groups

Here’s a brief description of the run groups that comprised this year’s racing

Mario Andretti Trophy: 1966-1985 Formula One cars

What not better F1 icon than Mario Andretti, an American hero who has won in everything from stock cars to F1? This group of F1 cars is anchored around the Ford Cosworth V8 DFV engine which introduced in 1967, revolutionized Formula 1. This engine powered vehicles to twelve Formula 1 World Championships between 1968 and 1982. Mario won his F1 title in 1978, driving a Lotus powered by the Cosworth DFV.

Scott Pruett Legends of Endurance Cup: 1991-2011 IMSA ALMS, Grand Am, FIA, WC cars

Scott Pruett is a legendary American racer with a career spanning over four decades. Pruett earned five Rolex 24 at Daytona wins and numerous Grand Am Championships. The IMSA American Le Mans Series (ALMS) ran from 1999 to 2013 and was North America’s premier endurance racing platform. The series featured a range of classes, including LMP1 and LMP2 prototypes, which showcased cutting-edge technology and manufacturer innovation, while the GT1 and GT2 classes catered to production-based sports cars.

Parnelli Jones Trans Am Trophy: 1966-1972 Trans Am cars

Parnelli Jones, a legendary American racing driver, is celebrated for his versatile career, including a historic victory in the 1963 Indianapolis 500. Beyond IndyCar, Jones dominated in the Trans-Am Series, driving for Bud Moore and, later, his team. In 1970, he won the Trans-Am Championship in a Ford Mustang Boss 302, showcasing his mastery of muscling “American Iron” in road racing. His fearless driving and competitive spirit made him a formidable force across multiple racing disciplines.

Dan Gurney Saloon Car Enduro: 1955-1969 Saloon cars

Dan Gurney was an iconic American racing driver known for his versatility and innovation across multiple disciplines. He succeeded in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and sports car racing, becoming the first driver to win in all four categories. Notably, Gurney drove a Ford Galaxie in the British Saloon Car Championship, where he showcased his skill by defeating European competitors on their home turf. He also co-founded All American Racers, producing the legendary Eagle cars. Gurney introduced the now-famous champagne-spraying tradition on the podium and left a lasting legacy in motorsport with his driving prowess and engineering contributions.

Ken Miles Sixties GT Trophy: 1955-1967 SCCA Large Displacement Production cars

Ken Miles was a British-born racing driver and engineer who became a pivotal figure in American motorsport during the 1960s. After serving in World War II, Miles moved to the United States, where he quickly made a name for himself in sports car racing. He played a crucial role in developing the Ford GT40, a car that would dominate the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Miles nearly won Le Mans in 1966, but a controversial team decision cost him the victory. Renowned for his technical expertise and driving skill, Miles tragically died later that year in a testing accident, leaving a lasting legacy in motorsport history.

Jim Hall USRRC Cup: 1963-1968 Sports Racing cars

Jim Hall is an influential American race car driver, engineer, and innovator, best known for founding Chaparral Cars and his pioneering work in aerodynamics. Hall was a skilled driver, and he competed in various racing series, including the United States Road Racing Championship (USRRC), where his Chaparral cars dominated in the mid-1960s. His innovative designs, such as using wings and ground effects, revolutionized motorsport. Hall’s engineering brilliance and driving talent led to multiple USRRC victories, securing his place in racing history.

Peter Gregg Trophy: 1973-1981 IMSA GT, GTX, AAGT, GTU, FIA cars

Harvard-educated Peter Gregg was a prominent American race car driver and Porsche dealer renowned for his success in sports car racing. As the owner of Brumos Porsche in Jacksonville, Florida, Gregg sold Porsches and raced them to great acclaim. He won the IMSA GT Championship four times and claimed six victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, earning the nickname “Peter Perfect” for his meticulous preparation and driving skill. Gregg’s partnership with Porsche led to significant success, making him a key figure in American motorsport during the 1970s.

Hurley Haywood Trophy: 1981-1991 IMSA GTP, GTO, FIA, Group C, Trans Am

One of my childhood racing heroes, Hurley Haywood, is one of the most accomplished American sports car drivers, particularly in endurance racing. Over his career, Haywood secured five victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, three at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and two at the 12 Hours of Sebring, making him one of the most successful endurance drivers in history. He was closely associated with Porsche, driving for teams like Brumos Racing and winning multiple championships in IMSA.

Pedro Rodriguez Trophy: 1961-1975 FIA Manufacturers Championship

Lessor known among modern racing enthusiasts, Pedro Rodríguez was a Mexican race car driver who succeeded very young in both Formula 1 and sports car racing during the 1960s and early 1970s. Rodríguez earned two Formula 1 Grand Prix victories, driving for teams like Ferrari and BRM. However, he was also respected for his consistency in endurance racing, including multiple wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His fearless driving style and adaptability across different cars and conditions made him a fan favorite. Tragically, Rodríguez’s career was cut short by a fatal crash in 1971.

Briggs Cunningham Trophy: 1947-1960 Front Engine GT, Sports Racers, and American Specials

Briggs Cunningham was a trailblazing American racing driver, team owner, and constructor best known for his efforts to put American sports car racing on the global map. In the 1950s, Cunningham set out to create an all-American team capable of winning the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. He founded Cunningham Motors and designed the Cunningham C-series race cars, blending American power with European agility. These cars, notably the C4-R, competed at Le Mans and other international events, achieving respectable finishes and earning admiration for their innovation and engineering.

Skip Barber Cup: 1967-1981 Formula Ford

Skip Barber is a renowned American race car driver and one of the most influential figures in motorsport education. After a successful racing career in the 1960s and 1970s, including wins in Formula Ford and Formula 5000, Barber shifted his focus to training the next generation of drivers. In 1975, he founded the Skip Barber Racing School, one of the world’s most prestigious driver training programs. The school has produced numerous successful drivers, including Formula 1 and IndyCar stars.

John Morton Trophy: 1955-1967 SCCA Small Displacement Production Cars

John Morton is an accomplished American race car driver best known for his success in sports car racing during the 1960s and 1970s. He gained fame driving for the Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) team, where he piloted the Datsun 240Z and 510 to multiple victories in the SCCA National Championships, establishing Datsun as a formidable force in American motorsport. Morton’s skill and consistency on the track earned him a reputation as one of the top drivers of his era.

Ragtime Racers: 1904 – 1920 Pre-War racers

Always a fan favorite, these early four-wheeled “contraptions” often required a riding mechanic to keep an eye on the temperature gauge while the driver tries to muscle the steering wheel through turns (power steering was the size of your biceps). With lots of puffs and pops of steam and exhaust emanating, it’s a stark reminder of where the automobile was immediately following the turn of the 18th century.

RMMR Race Results

For each run-group session, the results are listed by day at the bottom of the page found HERE.

Already looking ahead

Every year, the RMMR pays special tribute to a marque, driver, or racecar genre. Just announced for the 2025 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is the exciting news that next year’s RMMR will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula One. The event will feature Formula One cars in a prestigious heritage display and two F1 run-groups alongside many traditional and popular groups that fans have come to love. Talk about exciting!

Above content © 2024 by Rex McAfee except where noted.

