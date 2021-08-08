Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Feature Exhibition on Historic Indy Cars

From August 12-15, the annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be held. The annual event is not only known for featuring car groups the covers diverse eras of motorsports history, but it is also known for bringing rarely seen cars back on track.

For this year, there will be a new dedicated historic Indy Car group for those who have originally competed back in 1963 to 1978. The cars would also be holding an exhibition for the four days of the event.

In Indianapolis in 1963, they introduced the rear-engine Indy Cars, and they were real game changers. Starting 1965, no front engine car has won the Indianapolis 500.

Bobby Rahal, a three-time Indy Car Champion knows a thing or two about Indy Cars. Beginning in 1985, Rahal also won three consecutive Indy Car races held at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The Rahal straight at the track was named in his honor. At the event, Rahal will also be revealing his newly restored 1966 Eagle which was equipped with a 255 4-cam Ford V-8 engine at the Rolex Reunion.

WeatherTech Raceway director of heritage events and public relations Barry Toepke shared, “The roar of authentic Indy Cars navigating the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit will be music to the ears of race fans. This exhibition will be something special that can’t be found anywhere else, which is a hallmark of what the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has come to represent.”

The track will have three Indianapolis 500 winning cars: the 1964 Indy winning Watson that was driven by A.J. Foyt, the 1970 Indy winning Colt with Al Unser at the helm, and the 1973 Indy winning Eagle that Gordon Johncock drove to victory.

They will also be displaying the 1964 Lotus Type 34. It claimed victory at Trenton in 1964, with Parnelli Jones driving. In 1965, A.J. Foyt was able to accomplish an impressive seven poles and three victories during the 1965 USAC Championship season.

The 1975 McLaren M16E-001 will also be making an appearance during the event. Johnny Rutherford drove the McLaren at the three 500-mile superspeedway races as the #2 Gatorade entry. It has a best finish of second at the 1975 Indianapolis 500. The McLaren will be joined by a 1968 Eagle Mk IV which, 53 years ago, was the one that started Team Penske’s Indy Car program.

The 1978 Penske PC-6 will also be in attendance, the car that Tom Sneva drove during the 1978 USAC Championship season. What is interesting to note is that Sneva was able to win the 1978 National Championship with six 2nd place finishes, 12 top five finishes, and without winning a single race.

“Fans will be treated to a quality collection of Indy Cars all under one tent. They will be able to view these historical jewels up close. I personally am grateful the owners agreed to share these treasures with the fans,” Ellen Bireley, the curator of the historic Indy Car heritage display shared.

Event attendees can look forward to several new family fun activities. Aside from the impressive collection of race cars on track and in the paddock, there will also be a go-kart track in the Hagerty marketplace. Families can enjoy and experience the thrill of driving their own kart, amongst other engaging areas.

There are a variety of options available to enjoy the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, from individual day tickets to full VIP hospitality packages. For more information, you can visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or contacting the Tickets and Accommodations specialists at 831-242-8200.