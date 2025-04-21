Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion To Ensure “Period Standards”

The highly valued acceptances into the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion have been sent to owners of 448 extraordinary race cars to compete August 13-16 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The diversity of the 14 run groups covers nearly every era of motorsport history, ranging from a 1909 Locomobile Model I to a 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia Grand Am.

The Motorsports Reunion Advisory Council, an all-volunteer committee of motorsport historians, scrutinizes each car to ensure it meets the ongoing standards of preserving the authenticity and period correctness demanded for inclusion in the Rolex Reunion. This principle, established in 1974 with the inception of the Monterey Historic Automobile Races, is a cornerstone of the event today.

In a letter to entrants, the council outlines that the overdevelopment of historic racing cars has become a growing concern worldwide. The letter addressed that in recent years, the push for faster lap times has led to an “arms race” of modifications, undermining historic competition’s integrity.

“When cars equipped with modern, non-period components appear at the Rolex Reunion, they compromise the very principles upon which the event was founded,” read the letter. “This creates an unfair advantage and diminishes the experience for competitors who adhere to period-correct specifications.”

Each race car undergoes a technical and safety check once it arrives in the paddock and before racing. There will be random eligibility checks throughout the event week to further ensure compliance. These inspections will be conducted by group experts who will focus on non-period-correct modifications or components, which may include engine capacity, gearbox, brakes, shocks, suspension, wheels and tires, and car weight.

Cars that do not pass this eligibility inspection may still be permitted to participate, provided the owner or preparer commits to making the necessary corrections before 2026. The Advisory Council’s goal is to uphold the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as the premier showcase for authentic, original, period-correct race cars. Maintaining these standards will ensure the Rolex Reunion remains one of the world’s most prestigious racing events—a place where motorsports heritage is celebrated in its purest form.

Guests will be immersed in motorsport history, and highlighted by the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Formula 1® with a curated exhibit and historic F1 race group. The IROC race will complement the experience, which features many of the series’ legendary drivers behind the wheel, such as Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, Danny Sullivan, Bill Elliott, Scott Pruett, Ken Schrader, and Bobby Labonte. Special guest Al Unser Jr. will represent the Unser family as the honorary pace car driver.

