Revealed: Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore

Lamborghini used Monterey Car Week to unveil the Temerario Tricolore, a one-off configuration celebrating Italian design, craftsmanship and, naturally, the colors of the flag. Shown at The Quail alongside the new Revuelto SV, the Tricolore is the first Lamborghini to wear the name since the Gallardo LP 550-2 Tricolore of 2011. Fifteen years later, the red, white and green have returned, this time on Lamborghini’s new 920-CV hybrid Temerario.

“Temerario Tricolore is a celebration of the values that define Lamborghini: visionary design, technological innovation, uncompromising performance and the excellence of Italian craftsmanship,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “Fifteen years after the Gallardo Tricolore, this new interpretation by our Centro Stile brings Italian national colours into the new era of the super sports car. At the same time, it demonstrates how Ad Personam enables each customer to create a truly unique Lamborghini, transforming their personal vision into a bespoke expression of individuality.”

Designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile with the company’s Ad Personam department, the Tricolore is less a special paint job than a demonstration of how far Lamborghini will go to personalize a car. It also arrives during the 20th anniversary of Ad Personam and follows two specially configured Temerarios shown at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A contemporary interpretation of the Tricolore

The original Gallardo LP 550-2 Tricolore was introduced in 2011 to mark the 150th anniversary of Italian unification, wearing the national colors in a simple stripe. The Temerario takes a more ambitious approach. Blu Marinus Shiny covers the lower body, while Bianco Monocerus sweeps across the upper surfaces, including portions of the doors and fenders. Glossy Nero Noctis appears on the mirrors, wheels, engine cover and rear bodywork, with red brake calipers adding another bit of Italian punctuation.

And because subtlety has rarely occupied much desk space at Sant’Agata, a green, white and red graphic runs across the hood. The deep Blu Marinus changes noticeably in direct light, and its contrast with the white upper body helps emphasize the Temerario’s rising beltline and broad rear shoulders. Black accents further define the car’s sharper details, including its hexagonal running lights, exposed engine and functional aerodynamic surfaces.

Bespoke craftsmanship in the cockpit

Inside, the theme becomes considerably more restrained. Nero Ade upholstery is paired with Rosso Alala contrast stitching, while Lamborghini’s familiar hexagonal pattern appears throughout the cabin. Special touches include a silhouette of the Temerario incorporated into the rear cabin trim and Tricolore lettering embroidered into the door panels. Colors, stitching, materials and graphics were developed together rather than selected individually from an options sheet—the basic philosophy behind Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.

Performance at the heart of the design

Beneath the patriotic tailoring, this remains a Temerario. Its new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 works with three electric motors to produce 920 CV. More remarkably, the V8 spins to 10,000 rpm, a figure that sounds more like something from a racing paddock than a road-car specification sheet. Lamborghini says the Temerario reaches 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and continues beyond 340 km/h.

So the Tricolore isn’t mechanically more ferocious than the standard car. It doesn’t need to be. Instead, it demonstrates what Lamborghini’s customization department can do when given a Temerario, the Italian flag and permission to get creative. In Sant’Agata, apparently, 920 CV is merely the starting point. You still have to decide what to wear.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lambrogahini S.p.A., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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