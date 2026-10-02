Renault is continuing to dig into its 128-year history, reimagining some of its most memorable cars for a new generation. The latest is the Renault 8 Gordini Concept, a dramatic electric interpretation of one of the company’s great performance icons.

The original Renault 8 Gordini arrived in 1964 with a rear-mounted 95-hp engine and rear-wheel drive. Affordable, quick and demanding to drive well, the little blue sedan became an unlikely motorsport hero and helped launch the careers of drivers including Jean Ragnotti. Its distinctive double white stripes became synonymous with Gordini performance.

More than 60 years later, Renault has returned to the formula with a very different machine. The new concept is a low, wide two-door coupe measuring 4.12 meters long, 1.88 meters wide and just 1.27 meters tall. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, while a 270-hp electric motor replaces the original gasoline engine.

Although its proportions are thoroughly modern, there are plenty of references to the 1964 car. Six round headlights recall the rally versions, while rectangular wheel arches, shell-shaped mirrors and familiar body detailing reinterpret features of the original. Even the famous white stripes have evolved from simple graphics into an integral part of the car’s design.

Inside, Renault has taken a similarly minimalist approach. Brushed aluminum replaces much of the usual plastic trim, with Alcantara, blue corduroy bucket seats and digital circular instruments providing a mix of vintage character and modern technology. The overall inspiration comes from the “café racer” world, where unnecessary elements are removed to emphasize function and mechanical character.

The concept was designed entirely in-house after Renault designers submitted more than 300 proposals for the project.

Eventually, the Renault 8 Gordini Concept will join the company’s historic collection at the future Renault Collections museum in Flins. Before that, it will make a public appearance at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, running October 12–18.

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