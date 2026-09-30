Breaking: The All New BMW 3 Series

The eighth-generation BMW 3 Series enters the Neue Klasse era with an all-new design, advanced digital technology, and a choice of fully electric or gasoline powertrains. The new BMW i3 becomes the first fully electric 3 Series built on the Neue Klasse architecture, while gasoline models use updated four- and six-cylinder engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

U.S. pricing starts at $49,900 for the 2027 BMW 330, $51,900 for the 330 xDrive, $65,900 for the M350 xDrive, and $61,500 for the electric i3 50 xDrive, plus $1,350 destination and handling.

The redesigned 3 Series adopts BMW’s Neue Klasse styling while retaining traditional sports-sedan proportions. Key features include a long wheelbase, short overhangs, wider tracks, flush door handles, horizontal lighting signatures, and a modern interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille. The M350 xDrive adds M-specific styling, a rear spoiler, four exhaust outlets, and available M Yellow Lights.

Inside, BMW introduces Panoramic iDrive with Operating System X. The system combines BMW Panoramic Vision across the lower windshield, a 17.9-inch Central Display, an available 3D Head-Up Display, and redesigned steering-wheel controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant incorporates Amazon Alexa+ large-language-model technology for more natural voice interaction. Operating System X, based on Android Open Source Project architecture, supports extensive personalization and ongoing software updates.

The gasoline BMW 330 and 330 xDrive use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, producing 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both reach 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The M350 xDrive combines a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and 48V system for 437 hp and 428 lb-ft. With standard xDrive and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, it reaches 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Adaptive M Suspension, variable sport steering, an M Sport differential, and M Sport brakes are standard.

The electric i3 50 xDrive uses BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology and an 800V electrical architecture. Dual motors produce 463 hp and 476 lb-ft, enabling 0–60 mph in 4.5 seconds. BMW estimates 446–468 miles of range based on preliminary testing using EPA procedures.

Gen6 technology introduces cylindrical battery cells with 20% greater volumetric energy density than BMW’s previous prismatic cells, along with cell-to-pack construction and a structural battery housing. BMW says Gen6 provides approximately 30% more range and 30% faster charging than Gen5 technology.

The i3 supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW, adding an estimated 191–208 miles of range in 10 minutes. It also supports bidirectional charging, including Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Home functionality.

Neue Klasse introduces four high-performance “superbrain” computers providing approximately 20 times the processing power of BMW’s previous architecture. The i3’s Heart of Joy computer centrally manages drivetrain, braking, steering, recuperation, and other dynamic functions.

All models offer upgraded chassis technology and SAE Level 2 driver assistance through BMW Symbiotic Drive. An even more performance-focused electric i3 M60 xDrive is scheduled to join the lineup in 2027.

Above contents © 2026 BMW AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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