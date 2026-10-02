FOR SALE: 1932 Bentley 8 Litre Saloon by H.J. Mulliner

Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1932 Bentley 8 Litre represents one of the final 25 examples produced from a total of approximately 100 cars built during Bentley’s last two years before Rolls-Royce acquired the company following its 1931 receivership. Built on the longer 156-inch-wheelbase chassis, this example carries elegant four-door saloon coachwork by H.J. Mulliner and combines substantial pre-war luxury with Bentley’s renowned engineering.

Chassis YX5110 was delivered new in June 1932 through London dealer Jack Barclay to an owner in Bromley, England. It remained there until 1940 before being stored through the war years. By the early 1960s, the car had been partially dismantled for a planned refurbishment, eventually becoming the unfinished project of Formula 1 team owner and collector Peter Agg in 1970.

Agg commissioned his company, Lambretta Concessionaires, to complete the restoration. The finished Bentley subsequently gained recognition in Thoroughbred & Classic Cars in 1974 and John Bolster’s Upper Crust in 1976, while also appearing at Bentley Drivers Club events across the UK. A subsequent 28-year ownership included further mechanical work and a notable display at the 2004 Techno Classica Essen show, where the car was presented inside a transparent enclosure.

The Bentley later moved to Germany, where it was repainted in its current green-and-black scheme with red pinstriping. The present owner acquired it four years ago and exercised the car on the road, including participation in the 800-mile North American Vintage Bentley Meet rally through New York’s Finger Lakes region in May 2026.

The H.J. Mulliner body features centrally hinged doors, Lucas fog lamps, a Flying B radiator mascot, running boards, trafficators, an integrated trunk, dual side-mounted spare wheels, and quadruple diver’s-helmet-style rear lamps. A fabric roof incorporates a sliding sunroof, while the black-painted 21-inch wire wheels wear 6.75/7.00-21 Blockley tires.

Inside, the right-hand-drive cabin retains red leather upholstery installed during the 1970s refurbishment. Front bucket seats and a rear bench are complemented by wood trim, matching carpeting, fold-down armrests, rear vanities, grab ropes, and fold-out trays.

At the heart of the 8 Litre is a 7,983cc SOHC inline-six featuring four valves per cylinder, twin SU carburetors, and dual ignition using separate magneto and coil-and-distributor systems. Bentley’s distinctive three-throw drive arrangement connects the crankshaft and camshaft. Power reaches the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and dry single-disc clutch. Solid axles, semi-elliptical leaf springs, friction dampers at the front, and lever-arm hydraulic shocks at the rear complete the chassis, while mechanically actuated drum brakes benefit from Dewandre servo assistance.

The result is a historically significant example of Bentley’s final Cricklewood-era chassis, combining imposing proportions, advanced-for-its-time engineering, and a documented history spanning nearly a century.

Source: Bring a Trailer