Rare UK-Spec Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Heads to Auction

The Lamborghini Diablo SE30 was conceived to mark the company’s 30th anniversary, transforming the already formidable Diablo into a substantially lighter and more focused machine. This 1994 example, offered by RM Sotheby’s at The London Auction 2026, is particularly significant as one of only nine SE30s supplied new to the United Kingdom.

At the heart of the SE30 is Lamborghini’s 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V-12, upgraded with a revised fuel system, magnesium intake manifolds, and a free-flowing exhaust system. Output rises to approximately 525 horsepower, while the car’s rear-wheel-drive configuration preserves a more direct and uncompromising driving character than the contemporary Diablo VT. A reduction of roughly 180 kilograms was achieved through extensive weight-saving measures, including carbon-fiber bodywork, racing-oriented seats and brakes, plexiglass windows, and the deletion of conventional air conditioning and power steering.

The resulting performance was extraordinary for its era as it is capable of a 0–60 mph time of around four seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph. Aerodynamic revisions further distinguish the SE30, with redesigned brake-cooling intakes, a prominent rear wing incorporating an active flap, and a raised, slatted engine cover that improves both cooling and visual presence.

Only 150 Diablo SE30s were produced, with 25 built for North America. Lamborghini’s production records indicate that just 25 examples were configured for right-hand drive, making the nine UK-supplied cars especially scarce. This chassis, RLA12122, is finished in the exceptionally rare combination of Bianco Impacto over Bleu Alcantara—a specification shared by only three other SE30s, while this is reportedly the only example in that combination with right-hand drive.

Its provenance adds further distinction. Originally ordered by the royal family of Brunei, the car later entered the collection of New Zealand automotive figure Sir Colin Giltrap before being acquired by its current owner in 2006. It has remained carefully maintained, accumulating only 12,396 kilometers (approximately 7,700 miles). Recent servicing includes an engine oil and filter service and brake-fluid replacement in March 2026, with documentation accompanying the car.

With its limited production, uncompromising engineering, rare right-hand-drive configuration, unusual factory specification, and documented history, this Diablo SE30 represents one of the most distinctive versions of Lamborghini’s iconic 1990s V-12 flagship.

Source: RM Sotheby’s