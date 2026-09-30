Bonhams to Auction Highly Restored 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster represents the culmination of one of the most celebrated chapters in Mercedes-Benz history, combining the engineering DNA of a pioneering racing car with the refinement expected of a high-end grand tourer. This example is scheduled for Bonhams Cars The Zoute Sale on October 11, with an estimated value of $1.3 million to $1.6 million.

The 300 SL originated from Mercedes-Benz’s post-war motorsport program, earning major international victories before Max Hoffman persuaded the company to develop a road-going version. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupé retained the race car’s tubular spaceframe and employed a 2,996cc overhead-camshaft inline-six with Bosch direct fuel injection. Producing 215 horsepower, the sophisticated engine helped establish the 300 SL as one of the fastest production automobiles of its era.

The Roadster arrived in 1957 with substantial engineering revisions. Its redesigned spaceframe allowed conventional doors and lower sills, while revised rear suspension improved handling and ride quality. Factory disc brakes became standard in March 1961, making the 1961 model year particularly desirable. Production ultimately ended in 1963 after just 1,858 Roadsters were built.

According to its factory Datenkarte, this example was completed on July 26, 1961, and delivered new in Germany. It retains its original white exterior with tan leather upholstery and was equipped with options including a radio, automatic aerial, whitewall tires and sport seats. Its specification also includes the sought-after factory-fitted disc brakes and iron-block engine.

The engine was replaced by Mercedes-Benz’s Hamburg branch in 1973 at 66,569 kilometers, with the replacement unit’s number recorded in the accompanying service documentation. The car subsequently underwent a comprehensive frame-off, bare-metal restoration by renowned German 300 SL specialist Lars Rombelsheim of LARO Sportwagen.

German appraisal reports from 2012 and 2017 awarded the car the highest possible condition rating of 1, citing the quality of its restoration, originality and extensive documentation. Its history includes German registration records, the original Datenkarte, Mercedes-Benz service documentation and current German registration papers.

Purchased by its current custodian in 2017, the Roadster is effectively a three-owner car from new. Its combination of desirable specification, documented provenance, expert restoration and factory history makes it a particularly significant example of Mercedes-Benz’s legendary open-top 300 SL.

Source: Bonhams