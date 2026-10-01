Volkswagen Mission Efficiency Sets Three EV Records

Volkswagen has unveiled the Mission Efficiency, a near-production electric prototype designed to demonstrate how aerodynamics and existing production technology can dramatically reduce energy consumption.

The car has established three records, led by a drag coefficient of just 0.158, which Volkswagen says is the lowest achieved by a road-approved vehicle. It also recorded consumption of 6.48 kWh/100 km under controlled “ideal trip” conditions and 6.89 kWh/100 km during a long-distance test, making it the most economical near-production EV in its class, according to the automaker.

That test covered 1,278.36 kilometers from Wolfsburg, Germany, to Vienna, Austria, via Poland and the Czech Republic. The Mission Efficiency averaged 67.72 km/h and reached 138 km/h, requiring only one recharge of its 54.9-kWh battery. It arrived in Vienna with a claimed 164 kilometers of range remaining.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB+ architecture, the prototype uses the same 99-kW (135-hp) electric motor and front-wheel-drive technology developed for the ID. Polo.

“Mission Efficiency is the ideal way to demonstrate what distinguishes Volkswagen in the electric age: technology for the masses – not just for the few,” Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer said.

Much of the efficiency comes from the car’s teardrop profile, small frontal area, active cooling flaps, enclosed rear wheels and fully covered underbody. Volkswagen says energy consumption above 80 km/h is more than 30 percent lower than the standard ID. Polo.

The 2+2 coupe also incorporates lightweight aluminum, carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer and aramid construction. Special Continental tires reduce rolling resistance, while patented wheel deflectors limit aerodynamic turbulence.

A 370-watt photovoltaic system integrated into the roof and rear deck powers onboard electrical systems and, depending on weather and location, can add up to 30 kilometers of daily range. Weight is further reduced by eliminating a conventional infotainment display and audio system in favor of personal mobile devices and a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Above contents © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

#Volkswagen #MissionEfficiency #ElectricVehicles #EVTechnology #ElectricMobility #AutomotiveNews #Aerodynamics #EVRange #SustainableMobility #VolkswagenID