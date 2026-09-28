Automobili Pininfarina B95 Wins Coveted Red Dot Award

There are design awards, and then there are design awards people in the business actually like to put on the shelf. The Red Dot is firmly in the latter category. Each year, a jury of designers, academics and specialist journalists considers entries from around the world, looking for that elusive combination of originality, execution and genuine innovation. This year, the judges found it in the Automobili Pininfarina B95, naming the open-air hypercar the winner in the Design Concept category. It’s familiar territory for Pininfarina, whose PURA Vision took the same honor in 2024.

For Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, the award is more than another handsome object for the trophy cabinet. “Winning the Red Dot Award: Design Concept is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the passion and talent behind the B95,” Amantea said. “This car embodies our vision for the future of luxury and performance, where timeless design meets cutting-edge innovation.” He added that recognition such as the Red Dot helps validate the company’s design direction while strengthening its ambition to create the collector cars of tomorrow.

And the B95 is beginning to accumulate quite a résumé. It has already received an iF Design Award, while its closed-cockpit stablemate, the Battista hyper GT, was recently named Best Hypercar in Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2025 awards. Still, trophies only tell part of the story. The B95 is the sort of automobile that makes considerably more sense when you stop thinking of it as transportation.

It is Pininfarina’s interpretation of the classic barchetta idea, taken several large steps into the hypercar age. There’s no roof, no conventional windshield and precious little visual restraint. Instead, the B95 wraps its occupants in sweeping bodywork shaped more like sculpture than sheet metal, with dramatic surfaces and jewel-like details recalling the era when wealthy clients commissioned coachbuilders to create automobiles no one else could own.

The difference, of course, is that the old coachbuilt barchettas generally didn’t arrive with hypercar performance. That combination—old-world Italian ideas about proportion and craftsmanship wrapped around thoroughly modern engineering—is really what makes the B95 interesting. The Red Dot jury may have given it another award, but the larger achievement is that Pininfarina has managed to make a car from the future look as though someone actually cared how it would age.

Which, when you’re building automobiles intended to become tomorrow’s collectibles, is probably the whole point.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Pininfarina, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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