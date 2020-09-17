Rare Ferrari’s Headline Bonhams Goodwood Speedweek Sale

Bonhams Goodwood Speedweek Sale will take place at the historic West Sussex motor circuit as part of the Speedweek event on October 17th. What will makes this event truly special is that apart from some remarkably rare Ferrari’s up for sale, there will also be several single-owner collections as part of the line-up.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS with coachwork by Pininfarina

Only 100 units of the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS was ever produced and as Ferrari’s self-proclaimed “world’s finest convertible two-seater” it is still one of the rarest Maranello-marque’s soft-top V12 models.

The 330 GTS includes the standard leather seats and electric windows, with the Borrani wire wheels as optional. This 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS is estimated to be worth £1,200,000 to £1,500,000.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTC Coupé

Much like its predecessor, the 330, the 1969 Ferrari 365 still kept its Pininfarina-style of the earlier model, but it packs more power and performance under the hood. It is estimated at £500,000 to £600,000 and is part of the Chester Collection.

1991 Ferrari F40 Berlinetta

Created to celebrate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary, the Ferrari F40 lived up to the expectation as it was considered the fastest ‘street-legal’ production car of its day. As if it was not special enough, it was also the last car that was personally signed off by Enzo Ferrari, himself.

The Ferrari F40 immediately became the flagship of the brand that 1,300 units were eventually produced. Currently, there are only around 100 F40 cars registered in the UK. This specific car only has a mileage of 17,000 kms from new, and is Ferrari-Classiche -certified.

The 1991 Ferrari F40 is estimated to be worth £900,000 to £1,300,000.

2013 RUF CTR 3 Clubsport

This is an exclusive and rare right-hand drive RUF hypercar that is being offered with delivery mileage (46 miles).

There were only 30 of these models produced and this specific Clubsport Spec is only one in seven produced. Its engine is a Porsche 3.8 liter ‘flat six,’ boosted by a couple of KKK superchargers that results in 777 bhp with a top speed of 263mph. An additional racing car feature is the carbon fiber spoiler.

The 2013 RUF CTR 3 Clubsport is estimated to be worth £600,000 to £900,000.

3 Impressive Single-Owner Collections

The upcoming Bonhams Goodwood Speedweek Sale will feature three great single-owner collections.

The Chester Collection features the previously mentioned 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC Coupé. Part of the collection includes a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sport Saloon that is estimated to be worth £700,000 to £800,000.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon

The second collection is “The Collection of a Gentleman Racer” which includes the 1961 Emeryson 1.5 -liter single-seater, and a 2005 Mercedes SLR McLaren Coupé which are estimated to be £150,000 to £200,000 and £220,000 to 280,000, respectively.

1961 Emeryson 1.5-Litre Formula 1 Single-seater

The last, but not the least, is the Alps to Goodwood collection which includes the 1931 Invicta S-Type Low Chassis estimated to be worth £1,000,000 to £1,200,000.

1931 Invicta S-Type Low Chassis

The Bonhams Goodwood Speedweek Sale will be a traditional live auction, with the auctioneer at the rostrum, and a limited number of clients will also be inside the room. The event will still respect social distancing guidelines and will be adhering to COVID guidelines.

The auction will also be live streamed for bidders worldwide through the Bonhams and Goodwood websites.

More information regarding the auction can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

