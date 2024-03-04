Beautiful 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Background

Inhabiting the highest echelons of Mercedes-Benz collecting, this 1962 300SL Roadster stands alone as the sole W198 chassis Mercedes-Benz, Gullwing or Roadster, to be originally delivered in the breathtaking factory hue of DB 571 Dunkelrot (dark red) metallic paint. This immaculate Roadster retains its original light-aluminum alloy engine while preserving factory-installed 4-wheel disc brakes. Mirroring the recently sold Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing in Scottsdale, the fully restored 300SL Roadster boasts the iconic DB 180 silver-gray metallic paint. Inside, it features brilliant Roser 1079 red leather upholstery complemented by red German square weave carpeting. As the successor to the race-inspired 300SL Gullwing Coupe, the 300SL Roadster established a new benchmark for convertible performance cars at the time, making it highly coveted by collectors. The transition from coupe to convertible entailed significant enhancements, including a revamped rear-axle design, wider wheels, and a standard sport cam engine.

By mid-1961, four-wheel disc brakes became standard, and the 1962-1963 models featured a lighter aluminum-alloy engine, thereby enhancing overall vehicle balance and performance. Out of 1,858 300SL Roadsters produced, only the final 209 had the alloy block disc brake configuration. This 1962 300SL Roadster is designated as Chassis 3099, which is one of only about 100 cars retaining its original aluminum engine today. The accompanying Mercedes-Benz factory data card reveals that this European-delivered 300SL Roadster is the only one painted by the Mercedes-Benz factory in DB 571 Dunkelrot metallic, firmly suggesting a personalized ‘paint-to-sample’ selection.

Restoration

Originally owned by Swiss furniture manufacturer Josef Wernle, this 300SL Roadster underwent a detailed restoration by one of the most respected classic Mercedes-Benz restorers in Germany in 1998. Documented in the car’s history file, the restoration included a full strip down to bare metal, revealing traces of the original dark red metallic paint. Now in superb condition, the 1962 300SL Roadster’s 6-cylinder aluminum engine was fully disassembled and rebuilt during the comprehensive restoration. The car retains all original factory stampings on the chassis, body and engine and has been maintained by Scott Grundfor Company with long-distance touring in mind. The 1962 300SL Roadster flawlessly performed in 2023’s The Colorado Grand charity driving event.

Sophisticated, elegant, and endlessly cool, the sublime 300SL Roadster is priced at $2.6 million. With myriad tax advantages and savings available by way of a lease, Putnam Leasing partnered with Scott Grundfor Company to present the 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster for $32,250 per month following a $586,425 down payment. Putnam Leasing specializes in serving the needs of elite collectors and enthusiasts by providing exclusive, tailor-made lease programs. Putnam’s lease-to-own programs uniquely afford clients the opportunity to acquire their dream vehicles with no compromise to their future fiscal freedom by way of having no requirement to report to the credit bureaus. Further exemplifying just a few of the exceptional advantages of leasing through Putnam’s services, which have been trusted by many for over forty years.

Availability

The recent Barrett-Jackson classic auctions, alongside the impressive sale of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, have driven the value of the 300SL to unprecedented heights. In response, Scott Grundfor Company proudly introduces a stunning 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster priced at $2.6 million, offering accessible leasing options through Putnam Leasing. With over forty years of experience in restoring and brokering top-tier collectible Mercedes-Benz and European automobiles globally, Scott Grundfor Company specializes in the iconic 300SL Gullwing and Roadsters, perfectly in line with the current surge in their value. Considered among the most sought-after classic vehicles ever designed, this reasonably priced late-production alloy block disc brake 300SL Roadster is meticulously prepared for long-distance touring and restored to concours-level perfection.

Links

For sale by www.scottgrundfor.com

Leasing option by www.putnamleasing.com

Gallery