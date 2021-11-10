Preparations for Concours of Elegance 10th Anniversary Underway

2022 will be the 10th year anniversary of Concours of Elegance, so planning for the special event is well underway! The Concours of Elegance 2021 brought the rarest cars in the world with a host of luxury partners. For 2022, aside from the events that will be held to commemorate the event’s 10th anniversary, there will also be a three-day celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as monarch.

The event started in 2012 with a collector car showcase that changed the automotive landscape in the UK. There has never been a concours d’elegance with the same quality of venue and automotive display that is at par with the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este or the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Since its debut, the Concours of Elegance has been associated with Royal Palaces and the Jewels in the automotive industry. In 2012, it was hosted at Windsor Castle, then at St. James’s Place, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and at Hampton Court Palace.

Bentley MK VI Freestone and Webb

In 2022, the Concours of Elegance will be returning to Hampton Court Palace’s Fountain Gardens where the event has been held since 2017. There will be a reunion of the finest cars that have been previously part of the event. All the winners from 2012 to 2021 will be invited to return. To honor the event Patron, it will be called The Prince Michael of Kent Class.

Other great cars that were part of the 2012 debut event at Windsor Castle will also be in attendance. These cars that were part of the first ever event were all especially picked to be part of the upcoming celebration as well. The Steering Committee of motoring expert are the ones who invite cars and owners to the Concours of Elegance. Since the beginning, they have agreed that cars that have been displayed at Concours of Elegance will not be displayed again for another 10 years. In 2022, early supporters can now return to the event.

Jaguar E-type Series I

As a tribute to their royal roots and their different royal venues, with the support of HRH Prince Michael of Kent, the upcoming Concours of Elegance 2022 will have a number of Royal cars on official display. Royal vehicles from all over the world, both from the past and present, will also be invited to attend, like the famous Rolls-Royces of the Maharajahs.

In the 70th anniversary as monarch of Her Majesty The Queen, they will be curating a unique display to showcase one automotive example to show the automotive innovation from each year of her reign.

Ferrari F50

There will also a new Grand Prix class that will celebrate race-winning single-seaters from the best of motorsport. This new class will include early Formula One Championship winners and innovators. These cars and their history have become as iconic and memorable as the legendary racers that drove them.

Gooding & Company, the long-term auction partner of Concours of Elegance will also be returning for an exciting and spectacular global sale of rare collector cars. The sale will give attendees, enthusiasts, and collectors to view and acquire some of the most prized, coveted, and valuable concours-quality cars. Gooding & Company is currently accepting consignments for the upcoming event.

Like all Gooding & Company auctions, the Concours of Elegance sale will also be available online so anyone around the world will be able to bid on the car that they’re eyeing on. Just this year, the renowned auction house hosted two very successful online-only sales. The viewing was in the UK, but it attracted buyers from all over the globe to participate and bid through its digital platform.

Junior Jaguar E-type

The traditional feature displays of the Concours of Elegance like The Club Trophy and the Junior Concours will also be returning. To welcome the next generation of automotive enthusiasts, 30UNDER30 will also be returning in 2022. There will also be a new feature in “The Collector’ wherein they will showcase the incredible line-up of Packard Twelve models, six of these legendary American pre-war luxury cars, owned by Jack Boyd-Smith, will be on display.

Aside from the impressive and gorgeous automotive displays, the Concours of Elegance will also have the finest luxury brands in the world led by their Presenting Partner A. Lange & Söhne, Peninsula London Hotel, and Chubb Insurance.

The Concours of Elegance 2022 is scheduled from September 2-4, 2022, and will be hosted at Hampton Court Palace. Further information and details about the event will be announced by the end of the year.