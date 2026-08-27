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Praga Bohema Sets Lap Record at SPA-Francorchamps

Czech Supercar sets blistering 2:21.42 lap at SPA eclipsing production-car record previously held by Pagani

Rex McAfee

The Praga Bohema has set a new lap record for a road-legal car at Spa-Francorchamps, clocking a 2:21.42 lap and eclipsing a benchmark set six years ago by the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster.

Copyright ©️ Curbstone Events 2026 // BAS FRANSEN PHOTOGRAPHY. All rights reserved.

The record came unexpectedly during a Curbstone customer track day on August 12. Praga test driver Aleš Jirásek was at Spa with owners and guests rather than for a dedicated record attempt, with no special preparation or effort to secure a clear circuit.

Running on road-legal tires and among other cars on track, Jirásek recorded the 2:21.42 lap, establishing a new benchmark for a type-approved road car on street-legal rubber.

“We weren’t at Spa to chase a record,” Jirásek said. “We were on road tires, there was traffic on track, and the car received no special preparation.”

Weighing less than 1,000 kg and producing 700 bhp, the carbon-fiber Bohema combines race-derived aerodynamics and engineering with road-car usability. It generates more than 900 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

Praga owner Tomas Kasparek said the result demonstrates the philosophy behind the Bohema: delivering genuine race-car performance without sacrificing its ability to be driven on the road.

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For owners, that dual-purpose capability is central to the car’s appeal—the same Bohema capable of setting a Spa benchmark can be driven to the circuit, used throughout a track day and driven home afterward.

Above contents © 2026 Praga Export s.r.o., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee  🏁

#Praga #PragaBohema #SpaFrancorchamps #Supercar #Hypercar #TrackDay #LapRecord #PerformanceCars #AutomotiveNews #SportsCars

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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