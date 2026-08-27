Praga Bohema Sets Lap Record at SPA-Francorchamps

The Praga Bohema has set a new lap record for a road-legal car at Spa-Francorchamps, clocking a 2:21.42 lap and eclipsing a benchmark set six years ago by the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster.

The record came unexpectedly during a Curbstone customer track day on August 12. Praga test driver Aleš Jirásek was at Spa with owners and guests rather than for a dedicated record attempt, with no special preparation or effort to secure a clear circuit.

Running on road-legal tires and among other cars on track, Jirásek recorded the 2:21.42 lap, establishing a new benchmark for a type-approved road car on street-legal rubber.

“We weren’t at Spa to chase a record,” Jirásek said. “We were on road tires, there was traffic on track, and the car received no special preparation.”

Weighing less than 1,000 kg and producing 700 bhp, the carbon-fiber Bohema combines race-derived aerodynamics and engineering with road-car usability. It generates more than 900 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

Praga owner Tomas Kasparek said the result demonstrates the philosophy behind the Bohema: delivering genuine race-car performance without sacrificing its ability to be driven on the road.

For owners, that dual-purpose capability is central to the car’s appeal—the same Bohema capable of setting a Spa benchmark can be driven to the circuit, used throughout a track day and driven home afterward.

Above contents © 2026 Praga Export s.r.o., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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