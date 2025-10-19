“Power Unleashed” – The definitive 3-volume set on forced induction

In this three-volume set, “Power Unleashed. Trailblazers Who Energized Engines with Supercharging and Turbocharging,” automotive historian Karl Ludvigsen takes readers deep into the exhilarating world of supercharging, turbocharging, and other ingenious power-boosting technologies that have shaped both automotive and aviation history.

Once a rare and glamorous feature in the 1920s and ’30s, the supercharger—known affectionately as the “blower”—was the secret weapon of race-winning cars and daring aviators. Its promise of instant power made it one of the most captivating mechanical innovations ever to sit beneath a car’s bonnet.

World War II marked a turning point. As engineers perfected forced induction for high-altitude flight, they laid the groundwork for a new generation of automotive innovation. By the 1970s and ’80s, turbocharging had been revived and reimagined for the road, ushering in a new era of high-pressure performance that blended speed with efficiency. Today, turbocharged engines are ubiquitous—boosting everything from supercars to everyday commuters.

In “Power Unleashed,” Ludvigsen chronicles this saga across three richly detailed volumes. Renowned for his ability to blend technical clarity with narrative drive, he introduces the inventors, dreamers, and risk-takers who staked their reputations—and fortunes—on the pursuit of power. With vivid illustrations and accessible explanations, Power Unleashed stands as a definitive history of the quest to go faster, higher, and further.

Available on Amazon

HERE

Karl discusses the project