Porsche Fans Unite at the 2025 Air|Water

Three and counting

With the third annual Air|Water Driven by Mobil 1 event in the books, the organizers would like to thank the attendees, car-owning entrants, marketing partners and exhibitors who combined to create yet another unparalleled success. And despite some rain showers, nothing could dampen the spirits of the fans who came together on April 26 in Costa Mesa, CA to share their passion for all things Porsche.

Mobile Oil

As the presenting sponsor, Mobil 1 placed historic and significant cars throughout the 150-acre site, focusing on racing success from rally to endurance favorites. The striking Troy Lee Design-liveried 2024 992 GT3 Cup and 2011 997 GT3 RSR were fan favorites among the storied Mobil 1-sponsored cars.

Rarity appears

Guest of honor was the 1985 McLaren MP4/2B powered by the legendary 1.5-liter V6 turbo Porsche-TAG engine. The hero car displayed in the amphitheater powered Alain Prost to his first of four world championships, beating teammate Niki Lauda and claiming five wins in 1985. The scene at Air|Water was carefully set to transport guests back to the ’80s turbo era, flanking the F1 star with turbocharged Porsche 930 and 959 street cars.

The McLaren was also surrounded by a stunning display of Paint to Sample (PTS) cars. This Porsche program allows customers to order their vehicle in unique, custom paint colors beyond the standard color palette. A team led by Will Lee (@PTSRS) sourced the most popular PTS colors applied to both air- and water-cooled vehicles, creating a stunning display of vintage and modern PTS Porsches.

Art vs. Machine

Another popular destination at Air|Water Driven by Mobil 1 was the Joshua Vides art installation. Working with Creative Director Jeff Zwart, the pair highlighted a Porsche 911 that Joshua recently showcased in Los Angeles. It was paired it with a modern specialty 911 ST model, highlighting the themes of both Air and Water. Joshua’s unique black & white style created another dramatic highlight for attendees to enjoy.

Porsche Thrill Ride

Visitors who wished to experience the very latest Porsche 911 models could participate in the Porsche Thrill Ride, which debuted at Air|Water. All event ticket holders were able to enjoy a free ride on a specially constructed course that allowed Porsche’s professional drivers to vividly demonstrate the agility and handling prowess of the latest cars. With six vehicles running throughout the show hours, visitors didn’t have to wait long to experience the exhilarating ride.

If the Thrill Rides convinced visitors they needed a Porsche of their own, it was a short walk to the Broad Arrow live auction, which saw 55 cars cross the block. The hammer dropped on approximately $15.3 million in sales of some of Porsche’s finest automobiles. The prime lot was a 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird, chassis #023, uniquely specified with a lightweight interior. Following some strong bids, the CTR Yellowbird sold for $4,680,000. Also receiving plenty of attention was a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Martini Racing, which sold for $2,590,000. A 1966 Porsche 906 went for $1,528,500, with a 1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer sold for $1,006,000.

Cars, vendors and more…

Visitors could also browse a number of products and services in the Exhibitor Hall, which was filled with performance specialists, accessories, art, apparel, and more. It proved a popular destination for existing and future Porsche owners. As did the two Air|Water event merchandise areas, selling the latest apparel and collectibles as well as some classic items from previous events. The latest items are also available at air-water.com.

After three successful years, we’re delighted to announce Air|Water Driven by Mobil 1 will be back in 2026 and the team is already planning some big surprises for visitors.

Above content © 2025 Luftgekuhlt, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Related Content