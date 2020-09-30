Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Car News / Porsche Carrera Cup North America Launching in 2021
Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Launching in 2021

by Leave a Comment

With 30 years in development, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will ultimately make their debut in 2021. This premier one-make race series in North America will use the yet-to-be-revealed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars as well as the MICHELIN® Pilot® Sport Cup N3 racing slick to test the greatest street and road race courses in North America.

Consistent with all national Carerra Cups throughout the world, Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) will be conducting the single-driver per-entry series. The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) will be managing the scrutineering and steward on-track activity, as well as acting as the official sanctioning body.  

1990 Porsche Carrera Cup - First Race Winner Olaf Manthey in No. 33 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cup at Zolder Belgium
1990 Porsche Carrera Cup – First Race Cahmpion, Olaf Manthey at Zolder Belgium

“For those aware of the Carrera Cup tradition worldwide, they will understand that this is a new and unique series to anything we have ever had in North America. Carrera Cup is the ultimate regional step in the one-make championships globally.

Dr. Daniel Armbruster, President/CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America.

The season is set to open on March 2021 at Sebring International Raceway. The premier season of the championship will have 16-rounds at eight tracks in the eastern United States and Canada. Each race will last 45 minutes and will count towards a season-long driver and team championship in each of the three classes: Rookie, Pro-Am, and Pro.  

Patrick Long pilots the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Carrera Cup Germany
Patrick Long driving the Porsche 911 GT3

Any driver can contend for the Pro class victories, but they must race the newest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car. The Pro-Am class is available for “Gentlemen” drivers, or drivers whose primary profession is not automobile racing. For the Pro-Am category, the drivers can utilize the latest model, but previous generation machines are also accepted.  

The Rookie Class is open only for drivers who are 23-years-old or below. These drivers will enjoy the added perks of being part of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program. Juniors will be receiving valuable training tools that will be very useful for those who wish to make a career in professional motorsport.

Porsche Motorsport Junior Program
Porsche Motorsport Junior Program

One driver from the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program will be chosen to be a representative for the annual Porsche Junior Shootout which will be held in Germany at the end of the year. The Team Championship qualifies for full season entries using the current generation race car.  

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America will be part of the 21 Porsche one-make championships that are racing in 31 countries on five continents. Fans can watch the race through the live streaming on the IMSA app and the Porsche Motorsport North America website. Other broadcasting and production plans will be announced in the coming weeks. 

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Schedule (provisional) 

DateEvent/Venue
March 17 – 20Sebring International Raceway
May 20 – 23Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 
June 24 – 27Watkins Glen International 
JulyToronto Indy
August 6 – 8 Road America
Aug. 20 –22 Virginia International Raceway 
SeptemberTBA
Oct. 6 – 9Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

[Source: Porsche]

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

allard Amelia Concours Art Riley aston martin Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors db5 Driving Reports Editorial Events ferrari Gooding & Company Goodwood jaguar jaguar xj13 lamborghini Le Mans london concour Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Sebring Videos Vintage Car Racing volkswagen Volvo

Sports Car Digest Archives

Recent Stories

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
%d bloggers like this: