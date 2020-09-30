Porsche Carrera Cup North America Launching in 2021

With 30 years in development, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will ultimately make their debut in 2021. This premier one-make race series in North America will use the yet-to-be-revealed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars as well as the MICHELIN® Pilot® Sport Cup N3 racing slick to test the greatest street and road race courses in North America.

Consistent with all national Carerra Cups throughout the world, Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) will be conducting the single-driver per-entry series. The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) will be managing the scrutineering and steward on-track activity, as well as acting as the official sanctioning body.

1990 Porsche Carrera Cup – First Race Cahmpion, Olaf Manthey at Zolder Belgium

“For those aware of the Carrera Cup tradition worldwide, they will understand that this is a new and unique series to anything we have ever had in North America. Carrera Cup is the ultimate regional step in the one-make championships globally. Dr. Daniel Armbruster, President/CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America.

The season is set to open on March 2021 at Sebring International Raceway. The premier season of the championship will have 16-rounds at eight tracks in the eastern United States and Canada. Each race will last 45 minutes and will count towards a season-long driver and team championship in each of the three classes: Rookie, Pro-Am, and Pro.

Patrick Long driving the Porsche 911 GT3

Any driver can contend for the Pro class victories, but they must race the newest Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car. The Pro-Am class is available for “Gentlemen” drivers, or drivers whose primary profession is not automobile racing. For the Pro-Am category, the drivers can utilize the latest model, but previous generation machines are also accepted.

The Rookie Class is open only for drivers who are 23-years-old or below. These drivers will enjoy the added perks of being part of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program. Juniors will be receiving valuable training tools that will be very useful for those who wish to make a career in professional motorsport.

Porsche Motorsport Junior Program

One driver from the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program will be chosen to be a representative for the annual Porsche Junior Shootout which will be held in Germany at the end of the year. The Team Championship qualifies for full season entries using the current generation race car.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America will be part of the 21 Porsche one-make championships that are racing in 31 countries on five continents. Fans can watch the race through the live streaming on the IMSA app and the Porsche Motorsport North America website. Other broadcasting and production plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Schedule (provisional)

Date Event/Venue March 17 – 20 Sebring International Raceway May 20 – 23 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park June 24 – 27 Watkins Glen International July Toronto Indy August 6 – 8 Road America Aug. 20 –22 Virginia International Raceway September TBA Oct. 6 – 9 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

[Source: Porsche]

