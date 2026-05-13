Petersen Museum’s “World-Class: 100 Years of Mercedes-Benz”

The Petersen Automotive Museum announced its newest exhibition, “World-Class: 100 Years of Mercedes-Benz,” which will open to the public on May 23. Marking a century of automotive excellence, the exhibit features a comprehensive collection of the most significant vehicles in the history of Mercedes-Benz.

While the exhibition marks a century of Mercedes-Benz, the company’s roots trace back to 1886, when Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler produced their first vehicles. Two early models that will be on display, a replica of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen and a 1902 Mercedes Simplex 28 HP, demonstrate how the company, born from the merger of their two businesses, has served as a pioneer in the automotive industry from the very beginning.

“For over a century, Mercedes-Benz vehicles have set the industry benchmarks for luxury and performance,” said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We witness that every day on the streets of Los Angeles. For our guests, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience the evolution of Mercedes-Benz and see the vehicles that have built the company’s legacy, from the very first vehicle built by Carl Benz through the supercars of the 20th century.”

The exhibition will include more than 40 of the most important vehicles in the company’s history, including:

1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, a replica of the first vehicle created by Carl Benz

1902 Mercedes Simplex 28 HP Tourer

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Prototype

1971 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Landaulet

1991 Mercedes-Benz C112

2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Roadster

Mercedes-Benz vehicles are deeply ingrained in the culture of Los Angeles, as exemplified by two additional models that will be on display: a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet originally purchased by the legendary Hollywood actor Clark Gable and a 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230 SL originally purchased by Walt Disney. The 300 Sc Cabriolet stands as one of the most exclusive Mercedes-Benz models of the 1950s, produced in extremely limited numbers and distinguished by its hand-built craftsmanship and mechanical sophistication.

The 230 SL, often referred to as the “Pagoda” for its distinctive concave roofline, ushered in a new era of safety, engineering and everyday usability for sports cars in the 1960s. Together, these vehicles underscore pivotal moments in Mercedes-Benz design and innovation while reinforcing the brand’s timeless appeal among influential cultural figures.

The exhibit also features numerous vehicles that have contributed to Mercedes-Benz’s long and storied motorsports heritage. Two key examples of historic silver arrow racers include a 1938 Mercedes-Benz W 154 Grand Prix car and a 1989 Sauber-Mercedes C 9 prototype race car.

World-Class: 100 Years of Mercedes-Benz will open on May 23 and will remain on display until April 25, 2027. Tickets and additional information are available HERE

Above content © 2026 Petersen Museum, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee

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