Petersen Museum’s “Legends of the Dirt”

Contested across deserts, forests, mountains, and purpose-built courses around the world, off-road motorsport is automotive competition at its most demanding. It pushes drivers and machines to the limit, such that simply reaching the finish line is often seen as an achievement in itself.

Legends of the Dirt features some of the most accomplished off-road racers from a wide variety of disciplines, each representing the one-time pinnacle of engineering in its respective field, built for the singular purpose of navigating an adversarial landscape more quickly or more precisely than any other. Though these machines differ significantly in their construction and capabilities, each tailored to the specific demands of the competition for which it was designed, they share a legacy of innovation, influence, and success that has earned them the status of legend.

Some of the display vehicles include:

1983 Lancia Rally 037 3

2017 Volkswagen Beetle GRC 5

1993 Suzuki Cultus Twin-Engine Pikes Peak Special 7

1995 Smithbuilt / Terrible Herbst Class 1 “LANDSHARK” 9

1970 Ford Bronco “Big Oly” 11

2009 Kirby Designs 4454 Ultra 4 13

2019 JHF Gen. 1 Moon Buggy 15

2010 Coleworx “Screamin’ Blue” 17

2006 Huseman-Built Toyota Tundra Pro 4 19

2004 Honda CRF450R (Ricky Carmichael) 21

2024 Honda CRF450X 23

1982 Weslake Speedway 25

1981 Yamaha YZ250 27

2024 KTM 1190 Pro Hillclimb 29

More Information

Go HERE

Above contents © 2025 Petersen Museum / Kahn Media / OPTIMA /Clarios, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

Related Videos