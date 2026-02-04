Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2026 Approaches

The program continues to expand for the fast-approaching Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2026, taking place February 13–15. Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the world’s premier event dedicated to Ferrari cars, this year’s edition will once again showcase beauty and prestige, featuring the proven format that includes Friday’s Tour d’Elegance and Party Under the Stars, Saturday’s Concorso d’Eleganza – the beating heart of the event – followed by the Cavallino Night, and, to close, Classic & Sports Sunday, traditionally held at the Mar-a-Lago Club.

35 Years of Love for Ferrari: marking 35 years in Cavallino Classic history, the 2026 edition will introduce major new highlights. First, the event will be hosted at The Boca Raton, one of America’s most iconic luxury resorts and private clubs—an ideal backdrop to further elevate the Cavallino Classic experience. Another first for the 35th anniversary is the Cavallino Auction by RM Sotheby’s: the renowned auction house will present an exceptional selection of Ferrari models as part of the Cavallino Classic, reflecting the caliber of collections represented by Concours participants.

Adding to the excitement of the 2026 edition are several headline initiatives showcasing Ferrari’s striking current models. The first is the 849 Testarossa: the latest Ferrari which will be unveiled as part of its exclusive North American premiere at the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic during the prestigious Party Under the Stars at The Boca Raton on Friday evening, February 13. Ferrari’s entire lineup will be on display—starring the Ferrari Amalfi, which will be on the road for its first dynamic drives in the U.S., as well as the Ferrari Purosangue, the first-ever four-door, four-seater that encapsulates the pure spirit of the brand.

But the show doesn’t end there: a brand-new One-Off will be in attendance making its debut at Casa Ferrari during the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, further building excitement around The Boca Raton throughout the weekend.

Finally, a special area will be devoted to Ferrari Classiche and The Ferrari Foundation, highlighting the stunning Tailor Made 812 Competizione and the SP3 ‘599+1’, previously auctioned to benefit the brand’s educational initiatives.

The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is far more than a concours. It is a celebration of passion, tradition, and beauty. From the extraordinary supercars on display – both road and race cars – to impeccable hospitality, exclusive venues, and unforgettable camaraderie, the Cavallino Classic stands as the world’s premier gathering for Ferrari enthusiasts.

Above contents © 2026 Canossa / Cavallino Classic, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee