One of the Earliest Lamborghini Miura P400s to Cross the Auction Block

One of the earliest and most historically significant Lamborghini Miuras ever built will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on August 15. Chassis 01024 is recognized as the third production Miura P400 and the eighth example constructed overall, placing it among the most important surviving cars from the model’s formative development.

The Miura transformed the supercar landscape when it debuted in the 1960s. Engineered by Giampaolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzani, and test driver Bob Wallace, it introduced a groundbreaking transverse-mounted 3.9-liter V-12 integrated with the gearbox in a single casting. Combined with Marcello Gandini’s iconic Bertone styling, the Miura delivered exceptional performance and briefly held the title of the world’s fastest production car, cementing its place as one of the defining automotive designs of the century.

Of the approximately 753 Miuras built across all variants, only 270 were original P400 models. Collectors regard these early cars as the purest expression of Lamborghini’s landmark supercar, and chassis 01024 stands apart for its extraordinary originality and prototype-inspired features.

As one of the coveted early “thin-chassis” examples, it retains construction methods and details that closely resemble the prototype and pre-production cars. These include the early “010” chassis designation, a hand-formed body shaped over a wooden buck, a distinctive nine-light center console, and the absence of later production features such as seatbelts and reverse lights. Some Miura historians even argue that its unique specification places it closer to a pre-production example than a standard production car.

This Miura was also the first of only 26 P400s finished in the striking Bleu Miura exterior color, paired originally with a Senape (Gobi) interior. Delivered in April 1967 through Milan dealer Lamborcar, it later spent decades in the United States before being acquired by its current Northern California owners in 2016.

The car subsequently underwent an extensive four-year restoration by renowned Miura specialist Bobileff Motorcar Company. Restored to factory standards, it returned to its original Bleu Miura color while receiving carefully considered mechanical improvements to enhance durability and reliability, including chassis reinforcement, upgraded electrical and fire-safety systems, and a split-sump engine and gearbox conversion. The restoration was completed with guidance from former Lamborghini development engineer Claudio Zampolli.

Factory-authenticated by Lamborghini Polo Storico, the Miura retains its matching-numbers V-12 engine and is accompanied by its Certificate of Authenticity, certification book, and exceptionally rare original owner’s manual and parts catalogue. Following its restoration, the car earned major concours recognition, underscoring its status as one of the finest early Miura P400s to emerge on the collector market in recent years.

Source: RM Sotheby’s