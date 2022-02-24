One-of-One La Voiture Noire Sculpture From Bugatti Asprey Collaboration

More information about Bugatti’s exclusive collaboration with Asprey and its Digital Studio has been released. Recently, they revealed the one-of-one La Voiture Noire Sculpture. 261 smaller sculptures were also announced with respective NFTs.

Even if they are lost to history, the magic and allure of the finest artworks never goes away. This is also true about the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic which was created by Jean Bugatti, the eldest son of the founder of the French luxury automobile brand. It was the embodiment of elegance and sophistication in the pre-war era. Only four examples were built, and the fourth Type 57 Atlantic, the all-black “La Voiture Noire”.

It has been seven decades since it was lost to history and has since acquired near-mythical status. As a tribute to the lost masterpiece, Bugatti designers and engineers created one of the most unique vehicles in the modern era, the one-off La Voiture Noire hyper sports car.

Much like its inspiration, the La Voiture Noire has also inspired another exclusive creation: the Asprey Bugatti Collection.

Exclusivity Embodied

Like the La Voiture Noire, the first Asprey handcrafted masterpiece will be a one-of sculpture, guaranteeing an unmatched level of exclusivity by NFT technology. The sculpture is made of only the finest and most precious materials. It is handmade in 24k rose gold and mounted on a bespoke, handcrafted base which is finished in the signature colors of both Bugatti and Asprey.

In the entire collection, the NFT that will go along with the La Voiture Noire-inspired sculpture is the most exclusive and will have the highest value. It will by visually connected to the physical masterpiece through a QR code and it will also have a unique serial identifier.

Another common denominator between Bugatti and Asprey is in the way they bring together technological innovation with time-honored craftsmanship when creating works of art. To create these masterpieces, the in-house silversmiths at Asprey will work on the sculptural masterpieces for roughly four months in the London workshop.

The creative collaboration will also produce a series of 261 smaller – though still very exclusive – sterling silver sculptures each with their own NFTs. The number 261 is significant as it is the top speed of the La Voiture Noire in mph. the NFTs will be visually connected to each sculpture through a QR code in the same way as the one-of-one sculpture. Owners of these works of art will be able to login to a dedicated microsite and see the production process of their sculptures done by Asprey’s master artisans. Based on the NFT minted, the physical sculptures will have different colors. Each color base is connected to the iconic brand colors of Asprey and Bugatti, a representation of their partnership and history.

On March, the exclusive collection from Bugatti and Asprey will be released through their website.

“All Bugatti creations, from the Type 57 SC Atlantic that was infamously lost, to the contemporary La Voiture Noire, are designed to spark emotion, even when not being driven, as a static piece of automotive art. Timeless design is a fundamental philosophy at the core of both Bugatti’s and Asprey’s vision. Now, this exclusive partnership will enable Bugatti customers and enthusiasts to enjoy our design values from a new perspective through this stunning collection of objets d’art,” Bugatti International Managing Director Wiebke Stahl shared.

Asprey’s Digital Studio Chief Creative Officer Ali Walker added, “ This year, at Asprey, we celebrate our 241st anniversary. The Asprey Digital Studio and the newly expanded London workshop heralds a new era. The partnership with Bugatti, such an iconic and artistic brand, is the ultimate collaboration to explore new production and artistic techniques. The bold colors mixed with the gold and silver precious metals create a vivid pop art theme. As for the “Noire”, only the buyer of the 1 of 1 will know that.”