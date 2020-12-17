Bugatti La Voiture Noire – Special Christmas Present for Molsheim

Alsace is arguably the most festively decorated region in France every Christmas, as Christmas trees are placed in every city center; fairy lights and illuminated stars are also seen in every corner of the city. The Christmas markets in Strasbourg, Colmar, as well as the home of Bugatti’s headquarters, Molsheim, is known far and wide. So, it is not surprising that a lot were disappointed with the suggestion to avoid any gatherings despite the Christmas holidays because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The city of Molsheim was forced to cancel its Christmas market which was originally scheduled to take place at the Place de l’Hôtel de Ville.

To still maintain the holiday spirit despite the trying times, the French luxury brand decided to offer a special presentation that will be displayed beside the gorgeous Christmas tree at the Molsheim city center. For a week now, passers-by were treated to the sight of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire that was locked behind a glass container.

The Mayor of Molsheim Laurent Furst spoke at the inauguration of the glass container, stating:

“I am very grateful to Bugatti for this wonderful gift to our city. Now all residents of Molsheim have the very special opportunity to admire this unique masterpiece, the “La Voiture Noire”, of which Ettore Bugatti would certainly have been very proud.”

The La Voiture Noire will remain on exhibit until the end of March at the Molsheim city center. The La Voiture Noire is a show car of the one-off model, which was launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Bugatti brand.

The hyper sports car, which was sold for a staggering 11 million euros (net), was a tribute to Jean Bugatti’s legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic. The Type 57 went missing at the start of World War II and it was never seen again.

Two years ago, Bugatti exhibited the white Bugatti Chiron at the Strasbourg Christmas market. A year ago, the Bugatti Centodieci was exhibited at the Entzheim Airport.

[Source: Bugatti]

