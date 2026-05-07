FOR SALE: 1995 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

A landmark of 1990s engineering and one of the rarest modern Bugattis ever built, a Bugatti EB110 Super Sport is scheduled to cross the block at Mecum Auctions without reserve, presenting collectors with an opportunity to acquire one of the marque’s most historically significant supercars. Showing just 675 kilometers on its odometer, this exceptional example is one of only 139 EB110s produced and among a mere 30 Super Sport variants completed during Bugatti’s ambitious Italian-era revival.

Finished in its original Blu Bugatti exterior over a Grigio Scuro leather cabin, the car remains remarkably preserved and is accompanied by its Bugatti Certificate of Conformity, along with its original books and tool kit. Beneath its sharply sculpted bodywork lies one of the most advanced drivetrains of its generation: a quad-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-12 producing 603 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, limited-slip rear differential, and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

Built around an ultralight carbon-fiber monocoque developed by French aerospace firm Aérospatiale, the EB110 SS represented the cutting edge of automotive engineering in the mid-1990s, with factory performance figures claiming 0-60 MPH in just over three seconds and a top speed exceeding 218 MPH.

The EB110 itself emerged from Romano Artioli’s ambitious resurrection of the Bugatti marque in 1987, culminating in the model’s debut in 1991 as a tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday. Styled by celebrated designer Marcello Gandini and engineered with input from legendary technical minds including Paolo Stanzani, the EB110 combined race-derived technology with exotic Italian craftsmanship in a way few contemporaries could rival.

What makes this particular Super Sport especially compelling is its unusual and well-documented history. Production reportedly began on March 30, 1994, before the chassis was temporarily used by Bugatti suppliers as a training and demonstration vehicle. That detour delayed final assembly until June 1995, and because the car had not yet completed its “Beliberata” quality-control approval process, it was effectively absent from official records when Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. declared bankruptcy on September 23, 1995. For years, the car was considered lost.

The EB110 SS later resurfaced in Munich, Germany, before being inspected and serviced in 2019 at B Engineering in Campogalliano, Italy, by former Bugatti engineers Federico Trombi and Gianni Sighinolfi — individuals directly connected to the model’s original development. Since then, the car has gained significant concours recognition, earning Best in Class honors at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and again at The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, further cementing its reputation as one of the finest surviving EB110 Super Sports in existence.

Source: Mecum Auctions