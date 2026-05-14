FOR SALE: 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

A striking example of modern hypercar engineering, this 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is currently offered for sale through Bring a Trailer, showcasing the French marque’s relentless pursuit of speed, aerodynamic efficiency, and luxury craftsmanship.

Finished in Nocturne with Tangerine detailing, this example rides on staggered 20- and 21-inch Super Sport wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Massive carbon-ceramic brakes with Tangerine-finished titanium calipers provide stopping power, while an adaptive rear wing adjusts automatically during high-speed deceleration.

Delivered new through Bugatti Newport Beach in California, the car was extensively configured with more than $238,000 in factory options, including black anodized interior trim, exposed black carbon-fiber lower bodywork, Tangerine accents, Comfort seats, and the optional Sky View glass roof valued at over $62,000.

The Chiron platform already redefined performance standards upon its debut in 2016, introducing a massively reworked version of Bugatti’s legendary quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,500 horsepower—dramatically eclipsing the output of even the most extreme Veyron variants.

The Super Sport evolved the formula further, becoming the fastest production Bugatti ever created. Distinguished by its elongated “Longtail” bodywork, the Super Sport was extensively reshaped for reduced drag and enhanced high-speed stability. Advanced aerodynamic solutions included front air curtains, vented wheel arches to minimize lift, and a reworked diffuser that optimized airflow without relying solely on a traditional fixed rear wing.

Inside, the cabin blends race-inspired architecture with grand touring luxury. Heated Comfort seats with carbon-fiber shells are upholstered in Beluga Black leather accented by Tangerine inserts and stitching, while a single-piece black anodized center console integrates the shifter, climate controls, and analog clock.

Beneath the sculpted bodywork lies Bugatti’s extraordinary 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, producing a factory-rated 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

Source: Bring a Trailer