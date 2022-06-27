On Auction: 1966 Shelby GT350

A relatively low mileage and extremely rare 1966 Shelby GT350 is currently on offer at Collecting Cars auction platform.

It is believed that the GT350 example still carries its factory-applied paintwork, having been finished in Wimbledon White with blue racing stripes accent. For the interior, it was given a black theme, with black-trimmed interior matched with black carpets, a black dashboard, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

It sits on top of period correct 14-inch pressed steel wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich tires. The exhaust system of the example was recently replaced with a bespoke stainless-steel system as well as the propshaft. Otherwise, it is believed that the example was completely unchanged from its original specification.

Under the hood is a 4.7-litger overhead valve V8 engine fed by a single four-barrel carburetor that produces around 306 bhp and matched to a slick four-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The odometer shows 52,500 miles from new.

In 2019 it was shipped to the UK from the US and was then subjected to extensive restoration work.

Dragon Wheels Restorations did the most recent maintenance on the example back in 2021 at around 51,000 miles. The work included changing the spark plug, fitting a Petronix electronic distributor conversion, and fabrication and fitting of a custom stainless-steel H-pipe exhaust system.

It was also serviced in February 2021 where it got its engine oil changed, oil filter and gearbox oil change. A lot of work was also done on a variety of engine components where it was stripped down, repainted, and given zinc plating. In January 2021, a lot of other parts were stripped, cleaned, and refinished.

No impact damage is present on the bodywork. There are also no known electrical or mechanical faults, and no warning lights showing on the dashboard.

The sale will come with a selection of news articles, manuals, photographs, original spare wheel and jack, and a letter of accreditation from Shelby American. A collection of maintenance invoices on the extensive restoration work done on the car will also be included in the sale.

As of writing, the 1966 Shelby GT350 has a bid of £17,250 with the auction ending on July 1.