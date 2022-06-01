No Reserve E-Type Lots On Offer At CCA Summer Sale

Classic Car Auctions Summer Sale is right around the corner and they have 195 cars that will be offered in their much awaited Summer Sale. Leading the group are two E-Types that will be offered at No Reserve.

CCA Sales Manger Gary Dunne shared, “The interest levels have been amazing in the closing couple of weeks. We have had an amazing response from our vendors with 195 cars consigned. Last week we had our star car, the Audi Quattro 20V confirmed and leading the list of No Reserves this week we have two stunning E-Type Jaguars.”

Both E-Types that will be on offer are in outstanding condition. One of the E-Types is a 1973 S3 FHC with a little more than 53,000 miles on the odometer. It has a rare combination of Lavender Blue exterior finish matched with a Biscuit interior and is also a UK right-hand drive car. The example was given a total rebuild which was completed back in 2017. The sale will come with a Heritage Certificate and a history file with information about the five previous owners.

1973 Jaguar E-Type S3

A 1970 S2 Roadster is the second E-Type which is also on offer at No Reserve. Perfect for summer drives, this E-Type has only had three owners from new with an odometer that reads 70,139 miles. It is finished in the classic Old English White matched with a black leather interior. Some years ago, the example had a partial body off restoration and additional work were done on the interior, and it was also given a new mohair hood. This remarkable car is the second E-Type in the Summer Sale that’s also offered at No Reserve.

“These are both wonderful classics. The E-Type is still the nation’s favourite and to have both of these cars fabulously presented is sure to generate substantial interest,” Dunne added.

The two E-Types are not the only No Reserve lots that are on offer at the Summer Sale. There are actually 50 more cars that are sure to pique the interest of collectors and enthusiasts alike. There will be classics, restoration projects, barn and garage finds, and even some 90s and 2000s cars that will soon be classics.

A wide variety of vehicles await attendees, from a 2005 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa to a 1997 Reliant Robin LX. For those interested in sportier cars, there will be a 2000 Porsche Boxster 2.7 which will soon be considered a classic, a 2003 Mercedes Benz CLK55 AMG. Some rare examples like the VW Passat W8, a 2002 BMW Alpina B3, and a 2007 Audi RS4 Quattro are also on offer. A couple of examples of an Audi S8s, the best sporting luxury car can also be acquired during the sale, a 2002 V8 model and a 2008 V0.

1957 Jaguar Mk.1

Ten cars from the Pat Callis collection will also be on offer. Some of which are the 1936 Austin 7 Nippy which is in need of assembly, a famed 1957 Jaguar Mk1 3.4 Saloon race car which is also offered at No Reserve. An exquisite 1968 Ford Mustang 289GT Fastback which has been kept in great condition will also be on offer. With just a little recommissioning, will surely bring back the gorgeous condition of the car.

Classic cars that will be in the Summer Sale include a partially finished 1966 Daimler 2.5 V8 restoration project, and an MGB. A 1969 Rover P5B Coupe is also on offer, and it is a great chance for collectors and enthusiasts to experience restoring the car to its former glory.

Gary Dunne commented, “We have such a huge spread of No Reserves, there literally is something for everyone and I am sure will fit most budgets. The above is just a snapshot of some of the cars. If you visit our website you can get further details on the cars, or give us a call and one of our team will chat through the car on your wish list.”

On June 18, the Classic Car Auction Sale will be held at the Warwickshire Event Center, with viewing days scheduled on Thursday and Friday before the event. Plenty of free parking are available to those who will be attending. It is also easily accessible from the M40, M42. Buyer’s premium is at 12.5% plus VAT.