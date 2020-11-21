New Spectacular Ford GT40 Historic Series Announced for 2021

Motor Racing Legends have announced the launch of the newest one-make Historic race series for the Ford GT40. Starting next year, the Ford GT40s will be involved in two races for the ‘Amon Cup’ in 2021.

The Ford GT40’s arrival in the 1960s marked a huge shift that changed the course of motorsport history. The history of the Ford GT40, its ascent and domination are the stuff legends are made of. It is the story of how the American challengers displayed their prowess at the Le Mans 24 Hours, making themselves noticed as they ended the Ferrari’s prolonged dominance in the sport.

Lost Footage Discovered from 1966 Le Mans – Ford Performance

In its time, the Ford GT40 embodied innovation and technological advance, and to this day, it still commands the respect and admiration of its fans and competitors alike.

Unfortunately, owners of the Ford GT40s only have limited opportunities to show the full potential of their cars. To give the owners the chance to fully stretch out the muscles of their Ford GT40s, Motor Racing Legends and DK Engineering have partnered up to launch two eighty-minute races that are to be added to the 2021 season. These two races will be a superb chance for GT40 drivers and owners to race in a dedicated one-make grid.

With Chris Amon being an iconic driver and forever associated with the GT40s, Motor Racing Legends were deeply honored to announce that his family will be in attendance to watch the race and to give out the awards for each race.

The opening race will be scheduled for May 1-2 at Donington Historic Festival with the final race to be held on October 30-31 at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit for a newly-announced end-of-year meeting.

The races will be open to cars running to Pre-’66 specification and is open to two-drivers. The race will last for eighty minutes, with a forty-minute qualifying race.

Interested drivers can register their interest with Motor Racing Legends.

[Source: Motor Racing Legends]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...