New Lotus Emira “Clark” Edition

Highlights

Limited edition of 60 cars available in selected markets

Special collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust, celebrating 60 years since the greatest season of successes by any racing driver

World premiere at the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Based on the Emira V6, with a 400 hp supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine

Design inspired by the legendary Team Lotus cars that won the F1 World Championship and Indianapolis 500 in 1965

Bespoke Clark Racing Green exterior paint and heritage-inspired livery

Unique Jim Clark badging and interior details

The Legend Continues

Lotus honors one of the greatest drivers of all time with the introduction of the Emira Clark Edition, in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust. This exclusive model, limited to just 60 cars for selected markets, will make its world debut leading at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The legacy of Jim Clark and Team Lotus is forever etched into the history of motorsport. In 1965, Clark secured the Formula 1 World Championship with Team Lotus and triumphed in the iconic Indianapolis 500 — a remarkable double victory that remains unmatched to this day. That same year, Clark further demonstrated his extraordinary talent with championship victories in Formula 2 and the Tasman Series in Australia and New Zealand, as well as winning touring car races in a Lotus Cortina.

This unparalleled success story serves as the inspiration behind the creation of the Lotus Emira Clark Edition — a fitting tribute to a driver whose achievements continue to define excellence and innovation in racing.

Exclusive Design and Interior

The body of the exclusive Emira is finished in Clark Racing Green with a contrasting black roof, silver mirrors and an iconic yellow racing stripe flared around the front end, inspired by Clark’s 1965 Indianapolis 500-winning Lotus Type 38. A machined aluminum fuel filler cap with a blue anodized center and yellow exhaust pipes further enhance the exclusive look. A hand-painted yellow pinstripe picks out the Emira swage line, complemented by Clark Edition branding on the doors inspired by the Clark logo used on his racing cars.

The interior exudes pure motorsport and nostalgia. The sports seats’ asymmetrical finish is reminiscent of the red-trimmed Lotus racing cars Clark drove in 1965 and emphasize the driver-focused nature of the Emira Clark Edition with a driver’s seat upholstered in red leather and Alcantara®, while the passenger seat is upholstered in black leather and Alcantara®.

The Emira Clark Edition also has a sixties-style wooden gear knob and special commemorative Jim Clark badging featuring Clark’s personalized tartan from Lochcarron, Scotland. Additional details complement the interior, including a Jim Clark signature on the dashboard and Team Lotus detailing on the seats.

Every Emira Clark Edition will have numbered carbon fiber treadplates (1 of 60) adding to the exclusive feel of this very limited edition. Each customer will also receive a bespoke hand-crafted leather holdall with unique Clark Edition details. The Emira Clark Edition pricing will be £115,000 in the UK (€140,000 in Germany).

